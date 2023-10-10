Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

 


Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2023


Year-to-Date
2023







Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

70



286



747



1



767

8



17



777

8



17



787

19



50


Total

105



371









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

5



17



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

9



38



CH-47 Chinook (New)

1



8



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3



7



F-15 Models



6



F/A-18 Models

3



16



KC-46 Tanker

3



4



MH-139 

1



1



P-8 Models

2



7



T-7A

1



1



Commercial and Civil Satellites



3


Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued. 

Contact: 
Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
David Dufault (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
media@boeing.com (Communications)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-third-quarter-deliveries-301951520.html

SOURCE Boeing

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.