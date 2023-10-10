Alaska Air Group announces webcast of third-quarter 2023 financial results

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2023 third quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, October 19, 2023. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

