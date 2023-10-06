The World's First Truly Wireless TV Is Also the World's Safest Wall-Mounted TV

Displace announces new proprietary self-lowering landing gear system and other novel technology features to easily and safely mount its wireless TV to any surface, with no risk of damage to the wall or the TV

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , an in-home entertainment startup already known for numerous innovations in the TV sector, announced new ingenious safety features today for its 100% wireless TV. Displace TVs are easily secured to any surface — with no mounting required — using Displace's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. The new safety features include the addition of advanced wall-sensing algorithms, four quick adhesives for stability, and a proprietary self-lowering landing gear system, which combine to make Displace the safest wall-mounted TV on the market. View the full demonstration of the Displace TV safety features here.

Displace TVs solve many common problems typically associated with flat-screen televisions, which are unwieldy, tedious to mount, cluttered with wires and utilize antiquated remote controls. Displace TVs are super lightweight (around 20 lbs.), transportable and can be combined with multiple Displace TVs to form any sized TV. A proprietary hot-swappable battery system powers the Displace 55" 4K TVs. Displace TVs are primarily controlled by natural hand gesture movements, in addition to touch and voice interfaces, making it easy to browse, play and control content using hands. They also utilize facial recognition and computer vision technology, enabling Displace TV content to switch seamlessly between rooms when users move.

Displace has created technologies to attach TVs easily to any surface and developed multiple novel safety technologies that make Displace the safest mountable TV screens on the market. The new innovative features address three challenges:

Keep the wireless TV on the wall for the longest time, even when the batteries aren't swapped out and recharged. Displace's newly added internal battery system, redesigned vacuum suction system and updated active-loop algorithms ensure the Displace TV will stay on the wall for three to 10 months or more, even without any external batteries plugged in. Stop any damage to the wall (without drilling or nailing) using Displace TV's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Prevent any damage to the Displace TV even when unforeseen things happen, such as wall cracks, paint peeling, etc., or when Displace's active-loop vacuum suction system senses it can no longer keep the TV attached to the wall due to battery drainage. Displace's new proprietary self-lowering landing gear system ensures the Displace TV automatically lowers itself gently to the ground to prevent any damage to the TV.

How the New Displace Safety Features Work.

Sensors within the Displace TV constantly measure the battery level and pressure in the vacuum suction system, analyze the wall's surface and check leakage on the vacuum pumps. If the vacuum pumps are in danger of not maintaining a seal or the wall's integrity falters, the Displace TV automatically deploys four quick adhesives for stability and initiates a self-lowering landing gear system. The adhesives work as anchor points, as the Displace TV begins to lower itself gently on a zipline (from as high as 10 feet) and deploys a reusable foam at the bottom to protect the TV screen. Displace TV also activates a built-in alarm and flashing lights while lowering itself to keep pets safe and away from the area. While absolutely an edge case, the new safety features provide ultimate peace of mind for consumers when they attach a Displace TV to the wall without traditional screws and nails.

The sensors also constantly monitor battery life, even when the Displace TV is off, and automatically shut down different internal systems depending on usage to preserve battery power. An unused or barely used Displace TV can last anywhere from three to ten months, depending upon the battery power (minimum of three months and up to 10 or more months).

"We've performed hundreds of hours of tests to ensure our wall-mounting technology is the safest on the market," said Displace founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan. "Our vision is for people to have multiple Displace TVs on the walls in their homes so the TVs deliver value beyond entertainment. Our TVs must be the easiest to secure on the wall and the safest and worry-free to achieve this. We're very proud that Displace's new safety features provide additional layers of protection without being invasive. While almost no one will ever need them except for unforeseen circumstances, Displace TVs offer owners peace of mind."

Reservations for Displace TV are available on the Displace website with a fully refundable deposit and will begin shipping by the end of mid-Q2 2024.

About Displace

Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and maker of the world's first truly wireless TV with no wires or ports and run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and easily secure to any surface using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology, with no mounting required. Snap multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs together to create any size TV: combine four TVs to create a 110" TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

Founded in 2022, Displace is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley. Follow Displace on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn , or learn more at Displace.tv .

