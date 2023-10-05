YOU CAN HAVE YOUR CAKE AND EAT IT, TOO: BRAND-NEW JUNIOR'S OREO® CHEESECAKES HAVE OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED IN SUPERMARKETS NATIONWIDE

The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake and The World's Best Selling Cookie Dessert Duo Now Available in Grocery Stores

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessert lovers can now have the best of both worlds by indulging in a delicious combination of two iconic sweets – and there's no need to travel! Indeed, Junior's, home of the World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake, announced today that its new OREO® Cheesecake, a partnership with Mondelez, the maker of the world's most iconic and best-selling cookie, is now on the shelves in grocery stores across the country.

The refrigerator aisles are stocked with Junior's OREO® Cheesecake and fans from coast to coast can dunk right into the flavorful masterpiece. Depending on grocery store location, the OREO® Cheesecakes are available to consumers as 6-inch cakes, 7-inch cakes, or as "Little Fellas," Junior's classic miniature cheesecakes. The following grocery stores are now home to the World's Most Fabulous OREO® Cheesecake:

Publix: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake

Costco TX region: 7-inch OREO® Cheesecake

Costco NE region: 7-inch OREO® Cheesecake

Wakefern/Shoprite: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

Stop & Shop: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

Target: OREO® Little Fellas

Schnuck's: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake

Foodtown/Allegiance: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

Super King: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake

Key Food: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

C&S Independents: 6-inch OREO® Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

The new cheesecake blends OREO® cookies into Junior's Original New York Style Cheesecake recipe – all baked into a crispy OREO® cookie crust and topped with an OREO® wafer, buttercream, and chocolate fudge frosting.

"We think this cheesecake is really 'good stuf,'" Alan Rosen, the third-generation owner of Junior's, exclaimed, referring to one of the notable OREO® flavors. "Now lovers of both OREOs® and Junior's cheesecakes have a newfound motivation to go to the grocery store, especially with the holidays coming up!"

The Junior's OREO® Cheesecake will soon be available at Junior's Restaurant & Bakery locations – the landmark site in Brooklyn at the corner of Harry Rosen Way and Cheesecake Corner (named for Rosen's grandfather); 45th St. and Broadway and 49th and 7th St. in Manhattan, the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, and at LaGuardia Airport in Queens. It will also be available at the recently announced Las Vegas location opening this Fall at Resorts World and through mail order at juniorscheesecake.com.

About Junior's

Since the 1950s, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com .

Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Facebook: @JuniorsCheesecake

