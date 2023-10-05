New Generative AI-Native Health Company RhythmX AI Announces Precision Care Platform for Doctors to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Care to the Right Patient at the Right Time

Founded by healthcare leader Deepthi Bathina, chaired by AI entrepreneur Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, with an initial funding of $50M by enterprise AI investment company SAIGroup, RhythmX AI will address nearly $4T spent annually on chronic conditions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIGroup announced the funding and launch of RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native precision care company building a platform to free up doctors to deliver hyper-personalized patient care. RhythmX AI delivers to doctors advanced generative AI capabilities and predictive AI algorithms based on extensive longitudinal data. These provide patient-specific prescriptive actions and recommendations doctors can drill into using a generative AI-enabled natural language interface and AI-native copilots.

"It's time to apply AI to the massive challenges doctors and hospital systems face in providing the best treatments for patients," said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder and CEO of SAIGroup and recently honored on the inaugural TIME100 AI list. "SAIGroup's strategy of combining deep domain expertise with advanced AI has a successful track record with SymphonyAI and ConcertAI and will do the same with RhythmX AI. The rapidly growing team at RhythmX AI has the right assets, data, AI expertise, and the right capital and leadership to solve these barriers."

RhythmX AI's platform works in concert with existing healthcare systems. The data and rationale behind AI-enabled recommendations are explained, summarized, and presented in a single workflow. RhythmX AI's models will tap into various assets of SAIGroup including longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. The company will continue to expand its network of data sources as the range of chronic and acute conditions covered in the platform increases.

"Providing the right care at the right time to the right patient is more challenging than ever," said RhythmX AI CEO Deepthi Bathina, former chief clinical product officer at Humana. "Chronic conditions absorb nearly 90% of healthcare spending in the U.S. That's exacerbated by a shortage of physicians who in turn face increasingly high expectations to deliver integrated care above and beyond their current load. This is where we need to focus new AI technologies, as we help doctors operate at the top of their license each day."

The RhythmX AI team includes clinical leaders, operators and healthcare and technology experts. Additionally, RhythmX AI is also building a clinical advisory board with progressive visionary leaders in the healthcare industry with deep leadership experience in various areas including clinical, strategy, operations and innovation. The inaugural clinical advisory board which will be providing strategic guidance to RhythmX AI includes:

Gregg Meyer , MD, MSc President of Community Division and Executive Vice President of Value-based Care at Mass General Brigham

Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Prime Healthcare, Region I, and Corporate Chief Medical Officer for all Prime Health locations

Jordan Asher, MD, MS, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Sentara Health

"It's never been more important to support doctors and free them up to deliver the integrated whole-person care which is so difficult to do given how much data needs to be read and processed within seconds," said Dr. Gregg Meyer, president of community division and executive vice president of value-based care at Mass General Brigham. "Physicians are now considering clinical experience, social determinants, lifestyle factors and mental health factors to deliver on hyper-personalized interventions, especially to patients with rising risk. There is a critical need in the industry for a platform that can aid physicians to solve these issues. This is the mission of RhythmX AI, and I am thrilled to join their inaugural clinical advisory board."

SAIGroup's backing brings to RhythmX AI the expertise and resources of portfolio companies SymphonyAI and ConcertAI. ConcertAI is the leader in real-world data and enterprise AI for life sciences and healthcare. SymphonyAI is the leader in enterprise AI for vertical sectors, including retail, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT.

RhythmX AI will use SAIGroup's Eureka AI platform, which serves as the foundation for advanced AI solutions for thousands of global customers including Fortune 500 companies. EurekaAI uses unsupervised, supervised, and semi-supervised machine learning techniques to uncover new insights and predictions. Worldwide, 35 of the top life sciences companies, nine of the top 10 oncology companies, and more than 900 leading healthcare providers use EurekaAI-based solutions.

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI will leverage various assets of the firm including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

