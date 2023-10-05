LUCKY BASEBALL FANS COULD WIN BIG DURING RETURN OF TACO BELL'S STEAL A BASE STEAL A TACO CELEBRATION

Taco Bell and Topps are teaming up with MLB for the 2023 World Series™ Presented by Capital One, giving away a slew of prizes, including a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco, this season for Taco Bell Rewards Members from Taco Bell and a promotion sponsored by Topps with the opportunity to win Taco Bell for Life (awarded as a $15,000 digital gift card)

TLDR:

Taco Bell provides $15,000 digital Taco Bell gift cards as prizes in Topps' promotion in Topps Chrome trading card packs, offering five lucky fans the opportunity to win Taco Bell for Life

In-app game predictions are back as fans select who they think will become America's 2023 Taco Hero by stealing the first base of the World Series

The 2023 Taco Hero will score free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos for Rewards Members nationwide almost instantly through the Taco Bell app

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell and MLB® are up to bat for the return of 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' with some of the hottest rewards for fans to date. Viewers are encouraged to keep their eyes on the players as Taco Bell will once again honor the first player to steal a base in the Fall Classic starting October 27 and crown them as this year's Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide*. This year, the biggest steal of the season comes with the opportunity to win Taco Bell for Life (awarded as a $15,000 digital gift card) in a promotion sponsored by Topps**.

Taco Bell and MLB® are up to bat for the return of ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ with some of the hottest rewards for fans to date.Credit: Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com. (PRNewswire)

Topp's TacoFractor Cards Offer Winners Taco Bell for Life

While collecting and trading baseball cards stirs up a sense of nostalgia, this year Taco Bell and Fanatics Collectibles' cornerstone trading card brand, Topps, has nothing but the future of fans in mind with the limited-edition run of Topps TacoFractor cards – hidden at random and already in circulation within Topps Chrome and Cosmic Chrome packs. Holders of a TacoFractor card of the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series™ (or holders of a TacoFractor Wild Card if the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series™ isn't featured on any TacoFractor card) could score Taco Bell for life awarded as a $15,000 digital Taco Bell gift card.

On Tuesday, October 10 starting at 10 a.m. PT, 2,112 verified Taco Bell Rewards Members will have first come, first serve access to a Tuesday Drop on our app featuring a limited chance to get a Topps Chrome or Cosmic Chrome pack for free and a chance to find the Taco Hero card that will get you free Taco Bell for Life***!

To claim the prize, TacoFractor card holders with the player who matches the newly crowned Taco Hero can open a redemption claim through their Topps.com account and confirm the legitimacy of the card by mailing it in for verification. From there, cheesy, crunchy, spicy satisfaction from Taco Bell welcomes them with open arms. For more information about the promotion, visit www.toppstacofractor.com.

"Showing up for our fans at the intersection of sports and culture is a part of the Taco Bell DNA and continues to be important for us," said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "That's exactly why we wanted to knock this year's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion out of the park."

In-App Rewards Bring Predictions and More to the Center of the Game

Leading up to the 2023 World Series™ Presented by Capital One, Taco Bell Rewards Members can submit their Taco Hero prediction until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 26, the night before the Fall Classic.

This year's Taco Hero not only joins an acclaimed roster of players including 2022 Taco Hero Kyle Schwarber, but once again brings Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos to Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide. Reward Members who successfully predict the Taco Hero of 2023 will receive an upgraded reward of a Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink bonus reward. Fans have 10 days after the stolen base to claim these offers in-app.

The 2023 World Series will begin on Friday, October 27 on FOX and is available for viewers to stream through the FOX Sports app (4K streaming options available on CTV apps only). During the 2023 MLB season, players recorded 3,503 stolen bases, the most since 1987 and the second-most in the last 100 seasons. Combined with the 80.2% stolen base success rate, the highest on record for a single season, eager fans will want to tune in to the first game of the Fall Classic on Friday, October 27 to potentially witness the first stolen base. If necessary, Game Seven of the Fall Classic is scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards Member, download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account. As a Rewards Member you have access to exclusive offers and earn points to redeem for rewards when ordering through the app, at the kiosk or by scanning order receipts.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 16+ with a registered Taco Bell Rewards account on the Taco Bell mobile app. at participating US Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Prediction game ends 11:59:59 p.m. PT night before Game 1. If a player steals a base, Reward members that submit a correct prediction will receive one (1) medium fountain drink and one (1) Doritos® Locos Tacos taco. Reward members with incorrect prediction or no prediction will receive one (1) free DLT reward. Rewards are redeemable only in app. Reward expires 10 days following the official announcement of stolen base. Limit one (1) reward per person or account. Subject to complete Terms https://www.tacobell.com/steal-a-taco/terms.html. Void where prohibited. ™/© 2023 MLB. Doritos® and Doritos® Logo are trademarks of Frito-Lay North America, Inc. ©2023.

** The Steal Taco Bell for Life offer is open to legal residents of the 50 states of the United States and District of Columbia, 18+. Must redeem on or before 12/31/23. "Taco Bell for Life" awarded as a $15,000 digital Taco Bell gift card. Subject to Official Rules at https://www.topps.com/promotions/rules/tacofractor-official-rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by The Topps Company, Inc.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+ with a registered Taco Bell Rewards account on the Taco Bell mobile app. The first 2,112 validated Rewards Members who sign up on the Tuesday Drops landing page will receive a unique promo code in their Taco Bell mobile app inbox, which they can use to redeem the offer. Subject to complete Terms and Conditions. Allow 3-4 weeks for shipment of cards. Codes must be redeemed by 10/17/23. Limit one (1) pack of cards per person/account. Failure to accept offer by providing the necessary shipping information before offer expiration will constitute forfeiture of any right to the cards. Unclaimed codes will not be fulfilled or awarded in any manner, except in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Any applicable taxes are recipient's responsibility. Taco Bell may substitute the cards, in its sole discretion. The information collected in connection with the Offer is subject to Taco Bell's Privacy Policy available at https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/privacy-policy.

***Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating U.S. locations and subject to terms and conditions.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news or www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Topps

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, the physical and digital trading cards and collectibles company within Fanatics. Topps entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio spanning sports and entertainment that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Featured properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

jacqueline.cisneros@yum.com

Elyssa Kanter – Edelman

elyssa.kanter@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.