Plusgrade and European Sleeper Announce Partnership to Elevate Passenger Rail Experience with Premium Upgrade Solution

Plusgrade and European Sleeper partnership announced at the World Passenger Festival in Vienna .

European Sleeper guests will soon be able to bid for upgrades, setting a new standard in the European rail industry for passenger choice, comfort and experience.

The partnership further solidifies Plusgrade's position as the global ancillary revenue powerhouse, and the expansion of its quickly expanding rail vertical.

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Plusgrade , the global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, is proud to announce a new partnership with European Sleeper, the Dutch-Belgian railway company revitalizing night trains across Europe. Plusgrade's innovations will offer European Sleeper passengers the ability to bid for an upgrade to a sleeper or couchette compartment, enhancing their overnight rail experience while driving additional revenue for the business. The partnership was unveiled today in Vienna at the World Passenger Festival .

Passengers traveling on European Sleeper night trains will soon enjoy the opportunity to bid for upgrades, gaining access to higher cabin classes, the comfort of sleeper and couchette cabins, and other amenities. This user-friendly feature caters to every budget – from cost-conscious travelers to those seeking more comfort.

Ancillary revenue and upgrades hold immense value for passenger rail brands and play a pivotal role in the sustainability and growth of rail travel. This revenue stream not only allows rail brands to invest in service enhancements but also to maintain competitive fares, ultimately enriching the overall travel experience while building passenger loyalty.

"We are thrilled to partner with European Sleeper who shares our commitment to innovation and creating exceptional passenger journeys," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We take immense pride in being a trusted partner and look forward to delivering innovative, revenue-driving solutions that we know European Sleeper and their travelers will love."

Plusgrade's Upgrade solution, recognized as the most widely adopted next-generation revenue upgrade solution globally, seamlessly integrates within existing systems to supercharge high-margin ancillary revenue. Trusted by hundreds of airline, hotel, rail and cruise brands worldwide, it has proven its ability to drive revenue enhancements and customer benefits.

"Our focus is on creating remarkable and comfortable overnight rail experiences for every passenger that travels with us," said Elmer Van Buuren, co-founder of European Sleeper. "Introducing this exciting new upgrade feature offers our passengers choice and flexibility, and an enhanced travel experience as we proudly set new standards for the rail industry."

In an era where travelers increasingly prioritize sustainability, comfort and immersive experiences, long-haul rail journeys have reemerged as a compelling choice for travel. Rail operators are experiencing a resurgence in demand as travelers make choices that are both efficient and environmentally responsible. This resurgence underscores the pivotal role of rail in shaping the future of sustainable, enjoyable travel.

As rail brands cater to evolving traveler needs, ancillary services that enhance passenger comfort and drive revenue have become indispensable. European Sleeper and Plusgrade are poised to provide exceptional rail experiences while optimizing occupancy rates in response to the growing demand for comfortable and memorable travel.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

About European Sleeper

European Sleeper is a Dutch-Belgian railway company dedicated to revitalizing night trains across Europe. At the forefront of the resurgence of night train travel, European Sleeper was co-founded by two passionate entrepreneurs, Elmer van Buuren and Chris Engelsman. Their commitment to the renaissance of night trains brings together a wealth of invaluable knowledge and experience in this specialized field.

European Sleeper's mission is to foster connections between countries, regions, cities, people, and businesses throughout Europe. The inaugural journey of European Sleeper's night train service between Berlin and Brussels on May 25, 2023, marked the beginning of an ambitious plan. The company is set to expand its services to include Dresden and Prague in 2024, with a vision to establish connections between Amsterdam and Barcelona by 2025.

