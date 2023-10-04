Former US Army Major General Clay Hutmacher to Join Primer Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher will join its Board of Directors.

General Hutmacher retired after 40 years of service in the U.S. Army, commanding at every level as an Army Special Operations Aviator, including his final assignment as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. He is currently President & CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and holds positions on the board of directors for multiple privately held companies.

"AI will be critical in equipping our warfighters with capabilities that improve decision-making and ensure a sustained competitive edge in an increasingly complex defense landscape," said General Hutmacher. "I am excited to join the Primer Board at this crucial time to bring trusted and reliable AI to our warfighters."

"General Hutmacher brings invaluable expertise to Primer as we continue to meet the urgent technology needs of the U.S. Government and our allies. General Hutmacher understands what is needed to protect our country against new and emerging threats and we look forward to his counsel as we continue to build and deliver trusted decision-ready AI to the world's most critical organizations," said Primer CEO, Sean Moriarty.

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai .

