Veeps Introduces All Access: A New Streaming Subscription That Provides Access to Live Entertainment Anytime, Anywhere

All Access provides unlimited access to upcoming concerts and on-demand content from artists including Aerosmith, Death Cab for Cutie, J Balvin, Macklemore, Mumford and Sons, OneRepublic, The Postal Service, The Rolling Stones, Run the Jewels, Shania Twain, Slipknot, and more.

Veeps All Access trailer, logo, and all other visual assets here

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeps , a Live Nation-affiliated company and the premier destination for live and on-demand performances, today announced Veeps All Access — a new subscription service that gives fans unlimited access to all of the live shows, on-demand content, and special artist exclusives on Veeps so they can enjoy live music and entertainment from popular artists and iconic venues every day. Also announcing is the debut of Veeps' first two original content series: the newly greenlit "Sidehustles" (w/t); and "Artist Friendly," a successful music interview podcast-turned-filmed talk show, leading with Brandon Boyd of Incubus in its first video episode set to go live on October 4. All Access launches with some heavyweight platform partners, including Amazon, Ticketmaster, and Verizon — providing a comprehensive way for them to deliver live music to their customers like never before. All Access is available for $11.99/month or a $120 annual pass.

Veeps All Access brings live music and entertainment to as many people as possible, offering fans the ability to catch their favorite artists even if they're not touring in their city, the chance to see sold-out shows or relive their favorite concerts at home. By providing an economical subscription option, Veeps is fueling both access and discovery, connecting fans with a wider range of artists and their fan communities. All Access is for anyone looking to enjoy high-quality live entertainment from wherever they are, on one platform, for one all-in price, for the first time.

"We started Veeps for artists and their fans. For the people that love music and the ones that create it. As music fans have become used to having concerts and live performances available in the same way they consume sports and movies, it was obvious that we needed to create a model that wasn't limited to pay-per-view," said Joel Madden, Veeps Co-founder and CEO. "An all-in music service like All Access is breaking new ground and we're committed to setting a standard that is accessible for fans, compensates artists fairly, and continues to deliver the high-quality shows that we've become known for. All Access is the next iteration of Veeps as we head towards a future where every concert will be streamed."

Kicking off today with the premiere of The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie's sold-out show from AZ Financial Theater, October and November will feature performances from a wide range of artists, including Run The Jewels, performing a special 4-night series live from the Hollywood Palladium October 11-14, pop acts Macklemore, Jessie Ware, and Chappell Roan; hard rock, indie and alternative acts A R I Z O N A, Bad Omens, Bishop Briggs, Boys Like Girls, Misterwives, Metric, Senses Fail, Frank Turner, and Waterparks; shows from rap and soul artists like OhGeesy, Flatbush Zombies, Kiana Ledé, and Phabo, and country artists such as Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and Shane Smith & The Saints. New shows will be added weekly.

"Live performances have a unique magic, and Veeps has done an incredible job bringing fans that experience in their homes. All Access is giving fans a new way to discover music and artists another marketing platform that will only continue to fuel the demand for live with an even bigger world of concerts at our fingertips," said Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO.

On-demand content gives fans access to prior Veeps shows from global superstars including 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, Alan Jackson, Aerosmith, Amy Winehouse, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Bruce Springsteen, The Cure, Def Leppard, Evanescence, Fall Out Boy, Grateful Dead, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, JVKE, Katy Perry, The Killers, Metallica, Miguel, Mumford & Sons, Muse, Niall Horan, Norah Jones, Nothing But Thieves, OneRepublic, Rage Against the Machine, The Rolling Stones, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, Slipknot, Sting, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Who, Westlife, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and many more.

While these kinds of live concerts are the cornerstone of Veeps, the company also carefully curates and presents music documentaries, comedy specials, exclusive Veeps-only interviews, original content, talk shows, and select historical content including past concerts. As subscribers watch and engage with the content, they will begin to receive new artist and show recommendations. Stunning visuals and high-quality sound accompany an ever-changing lineup, from the most iconic arena tours to emerging artists playing local clubs, with many shows delivered in 4K streaming quality.

Since its launch, Veeps has provided millions of viewers with the ability to be entertained by over 2,000 performers and enabled artists to reach fans in over 180 countries. Subscription plans will initially be available in the U.S., with international expansion planned to meet Veeps' proven global fanbase. People can subscribe at veeps.com or through the Veeps app on their iPhone, Android, Apple TV, or Roku service.

About Veeps: Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment, where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists, including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access: All Access is your pass to live music, providing unlimited access to a comprehensive library of exclusive live concerts, original music-related content, music films, and more for $11.99 a month or an annual fee of $120.

Veeps Founders, Benji and Joel Madden. Photo credit: Jordan Kelsey Knight. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeps