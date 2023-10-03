Newmark Group's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today announced the details of its third quarter 2023 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at the following pages:

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, link to the webcast, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media/search?type=Press%20Releases (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) WHAT: Third Quarter 2023 financial results conference call WHEN: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636699&tp_key=04667f24d5

Participants who cannot access the webcast are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the Pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating to the registration page at the below link:

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date – Start Time: 11/1/2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S./ Canada Toll Free: 888-394-8218 UK Toll Free 0800-279-0425 International Dial in (Toll): +1 646-828-8193 Confirmation Code: 8483009

Replay

Expected Available From – To: 11/1/2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET – 11/1/2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636699&tp_key=04667f24d5

Note: If clicking the above links does not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URLs into your browser's address bar.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.