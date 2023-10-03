Merchants Fleet Announces Expanded Partnership with McLaren Racing

Industry Leaders Continue Powerful Alliance

HOOKSETT, N.H., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, has announced it is expanding its partnership with McLaren Racing in 2024, becoming an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"This exciting partnership underscores our joint commitment to sustainability through electrification, and our deep dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)," said Merchants Chairman, CEO & President, Brendan P. Keegan. "We are excited to showcase how a partnership based on the genuine alignment of values, has the potential to drive awareness for these important issues on a global scale."

Merchants will also maintain their role as an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team for the Extreme E series, which was initially unveiled at COP26 in Scotland in November 2021. The Extreme E series is an all-electric, off-road international racing event that provides the world's first gender-equal motorsport platform, focused on highlighting the impact of climate change in some of the most remote environments around the globe.

Under the expanded agreement, Merchants Fleet branding will continue to be present on the NEOM McLaren Extreme E race car, and on the race suits of the drivers. Keegan and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown have also recently joined forces on a regular podcast series, Fast & Fearless: Accelerating Leadership, discussing the tools of leadership, growth, and business.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Merchants Fleet. Adding this valued partner of our NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team to our NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is a significant step for our collaboration as we enter our second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We look forward to working together to continue to drive positive change across our industries," said Ian James, Managing Director, NEOM McLaren Electric Racing and Team Principal, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. "Both our brands are committed to furthering our sustainability and DE&I journeys, and we look forward to working together to continue to drive positive change across our industries."

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest-growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods, and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi, and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

