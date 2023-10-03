Investis Digital (IDX) opens new content production studio stateside; appoints Head of Studios and Events

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital (IDX) , a leading digital communications and data solutions business, today announced the launch of Studios by IDX, a full-service digital content creation hub in South Florida. Managed by Ray Redmond, Global Head of Studios and Events, Studios by IDX further demonstrates the company's commitment to deliver ConnectedContent™ solutions to brand-conscious clients and organizations around the globe.

Studios by IDX is strategically located in South Florida, with end-to-end, scalable content creation capabilities including creative ideation, design, photo and motion production, post-production and delivery of visual marketing assets to all media channels. Studios by IDX brings a broad range of experience and deep expertise across industry sectors, including fashion & apparel, food & beverage, CPG, retail and professional services. Clients can leverage this experience and expertise, as well as the expansive, versatile studio space, set design and construction capabilities to bring their visual communications to life.

"The opening of our full-service content production studios complements our ConnectedContent™ solutions and will seamlessly integrate with our digital marketing platforms and offerings—enhancing the value we provide to our clients around the world and helping us address future growing atomized content needs," said Myles Peacock, Global CEO, IDX. "Our goal is to help clients grow their business by ensuring their content remains connected to data and provides measurable, strategic insights. With Ray and the fantastic, passionate team on board, I am really excited about the increased value we can deliver for our client partners."

Redmond will be responsible for building and nurturing client relationships, orchestrating the required resources and identifying opportunities to expand IDX's scalable content creation solutions for clients and organizations seeking to communicate across all media platforms.

"I'm eager to work with our studio teams to provide content and creative at scale. We believe that content is the fuel for effective digital communications, and I look forward to integrating our studio production capabilities with IDX's offerings of performance marketing, ConnectedContent™ with data and IR/corporate digital communications," Redmond said. He has dedicated his entire career to the marketing and media production sector, including roles with both independent third-party production providers and global agency networks, such as Omnicom and Accenture Song.

For more information on Studios by IDX, visit: https://invd.co/studios-by-idx.

About Investis Digital (IDX)

Investis Digital (IDX) is a leading tech-enabled digital communications company helping global brands eliminate tech stack waste and elevate their digital experiences, while simultaneously building authentic connections with core audiences through a proprietary approach known as ConnectedContent™. Combining human intelligence, AI, technology and process, ConnectedContent™ allows us to apply structure and governance throughout the digital ecosystem to maximize both its value and its impact.

We help global leaders connect with their corporate stakeholders, talent pool, customers and target accounts through websites, social media, advertising, webcasting, events and all relevant digital channels. Head to InvestisDigital.com to learn more.

