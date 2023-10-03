CHILLED MEDIA AND LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL CHALLENGE BARTENDERS NATIONWIDE TO SHOWCASE THEIR BEST-IN-CLASS SKILLS

Top Bartender Wins a $30,000 Contract as Cocktail Creator and Evangelist for the Legendary Lobos 1707

Esteemed Judges Include Diego Osorio, Dale DeGroff, Wendy Hodges, Cindy Wang Simms, and Bridget Albert

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHILLED announces the Best-In-Class Cocktail Challenge, presented by Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal. The competition invites bartenders from across the country to raise the bar and showcase their best-in-class skills and talent. The bartender who outshines all others wins the opportunity to serve as Brand Ambassador for the legendary brand, creating original cocktail recipes and traveling the country to spread the word on the award-winning best-in-class liquid.

The challenge will feature two rounds. In the first, contestants are required to submit two original cocktails – one simple serve that embodies the spirit of the pregame occasion using Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila and a second cocktail that accentuates the notes of the PX sherry finish used across the entire Lobos 1707 portfolio, with bartender's choice of Lobos 1707 expression. Submissions are due by October 15. Twelve semi-finalists will be selected to progress to Round 2, where they will provide a video submission communicating why they should be selected as Lobos 1707 Brand Ambassador while demonstrating one of their cocktail recipes.

"We aim for best-in-class in everything that we do; from our liquid to our team," said Diego Osorio, Founder and CCO of Lobos 1707. "Our partnership with Chilled Media follows the same pursuit as we search for a best-in-class mixologist to join our pack. The cocktail community is full of impressive talent, so we know it'll be difficult to narrow down from all the entries."

Five finalists will be announced October 25, and those five will be hosted at CHILLED 100 ELEVATE, a multi-day industry program featuring educational seminars, professional development, tours and tastings, and more, including the Best-In-Class Challenge finale event. Finalists will compete live at the event and the prestigious judges will crown one winner who will become the Lobos 1707 Brand Ambassador with a $30,000 contract. Second place will receive a $1,000 prize, and third place a $500 prize.

The judges for the competition:

Diego Osorio , Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Lobos 1707

Dale DeGroff , King Cocktail, Master Mixologist and Author

Wendy Hodges , Chilled 100 National Director, Chilled Magazine

Cindy Wang Simms , Chief Marketing Officer, Lobos 1707

Bridget Albert , Senior Director, External Communications, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Co-Host of Served Up Podcast and Author

Details for submissions including judging criteria and program rules can be found at https://chilledmagazine.com/bestinclass/. All entries must be received by October 15 to be eligible.

About Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC, Gold at the 2023 NYWSC and 91 points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip and savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

About Chilled Media

Chilled Magazine is a leading beverage industry publication dedicated to the world of mixology, spirits, and the art of crafting exceptional cocktails. With a global readership and a commitment to delivering the latest trends, innovations, and insider insights, Chilled Magazine serves as an invaluable resource for bartenders, bar owners, distributors, industry professionals, and cocktail enthusiasts.

Chilled's dynamic content covers a wide spectrum of topics, including in-depth bartender profiles, spirit reviews, cocktail recipes, and industry news. Whether you're seeking inspiration to elevate your mixology skills, staying updated on the latest trends, or looking to discover the stories behind your favorite spirits, Chilled Magazine and Chilledmagazine.com are your go-to destinations.

As a trusted authority in the world of bartenders, Chilled Magazine is dedicated to celebrating the craftsmanship, creativity, and passion that go into every cocktail. Join Chilled in raising a glass to the art of the pour and the spirits behind every sip.

