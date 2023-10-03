Ameritas reveals newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Ameritas announces the hire of Dan Cochran and promotion of Andrea Snowden .

Dan Cochran was hired as the new vice president, corporate actuarial, effective May 22, 2023. Cochran holds a four-year degree from Ball State University and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Andrea Snowden was named the new vice president, associate general counsel, effective June 25. Snowden began her career at Ameritas in 2018 as second vice president, assistant general counsel. She graduated with a four-year degree in English and political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before earning her Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

Snowden holds designations from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Nebraska State Bar Association. She is a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and a member of the Lincoln Bar Association, where she serves as immediate past president. She is also part of the Nebraska Defense Counsel Association. Snowden currently serves on the board of directors for the Lincoln Arts Council and YWCA Lincoln.

