Aaron Demerson Appointed New President and CEO of Texas Economic Development Corporation

Former Texas Workforce Commissioner to Lead Statewide Organization

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) Board of Directors today announced Aaron Demerson will serve as the organization's new President and CEO. Mr. Demerson is the former Commissioner Representing Employers for the Texas Workforce Commission.

"Aaron Demerson is the right choice to lead the Texas Economic Development Corporation into its next chapter," said Vicki Hollub, Chair, TxEDC Board of Directors. "Aaron is an accomplished leader who has served as an advocate for over 660,000 Texas employers and 3.1 million small businesses in his role at the Texas Workforce Commission. He knows what it takes to keep the Texas economy thriving and we are excited to see his new ideas and energy at TxEDC."

Prior to employment at the Texas Workforce Commission, Mr. Demerson served as a Senior Advisor to then Governor Rick Perry and served as Executive Director of the Economic Development & Tourism Division in the Governor's Office, leading a team that marketed the State of Texas as a premier destination for both business and travel. He has also served as the Director of Business Development, the Director of Administration, and managed the Finance Division for the Texas Economic Development Agency.

"Working with my Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Texas Economic Development Corporation serves a vital role in promoting Texas' world-renowned business climate, and I look forward to Aaron bringing his leadership and expertise to guide this crucial mission," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Home to more Fortune 500 headquarters than any other state as well as the best state for small businesses, Texas continues to lead the nation in economic opportunity and innovation thanks in large part to our skilled, dynamic workforce. Aaron's valuable experience at the Texas Workforce Commission and in business development will help chart a bright path forward for Texas' economic development and job creation as we build the Texas of tomorrow."

"I am grateful to Governor Abbott for providing me with the opportunity to serve as the Commissioner Representing Employers at the Texas Workforce Commission," said Aaron Demerson. "I look forward to working with the TxEDC team to further market and share in even bigger ways the continuing strong story of this economic powerhouse called Texas!"

Aaron Demerson has a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and received a general banking diploma from the American Institute of Banking. He is a '91-'92 graduate of Leadership Austin, had the distinct pleasure of completing the Army War College Commandants National Security Program for civilians, and previously participated in the civilian program for the Army National Training Center (NTC).

Demerson will start at TxEDC on November 6.

About Texas Economic Development Corporation

Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the state of Texas. The public-private partnership of TxEDC and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, markets Texas as a premier business destination around the country and the world to let corporate decision-makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit www.GoBigInTexas.com.

