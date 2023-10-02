SHOULDER INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT OF NEW CFO AND NEW VP COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations Inc . (SI), a Grand Rapids, Michigan based leader in the shoulder replacement implant market announced today that they have hired Mr. Jeff Points as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Points has 25 years of finance experience in high-growth organizations, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Cardiovascular Systems where he had overall financial responsibility for the organization.

Following SI's recent securing of significant financial resources, Mr. Points will bring the company to the next level of financial rigor and discipline in execution. He will be responsible for leading all financial and IT aspects for the business.

"I am delighted to be joining Rob and the terrific team at SI to help drive the continued momentum of the business," stated Mr. Points. "SI operates in a very large, fast-growing market, and I am excited to support the robust growth of the business and help the company reach its full potential."

SI also announced the hiring of Mr. Jon Osborne as Vice President, Commercial Development. Mr. Osborne's addition to SI's executive team underscores a commitment to advance their market presence and further their strategic commercial objectives. Mr. Osborne was most recently Vice President, Commercial Marketing at Smith & Nephew, focused on the Sports Medicine portfolio. His extensive experience in orthopedics, paired with a proven record in commercial strategy and execution, positions SI optimally for the next phase of growth.

"Shoulder Innovations is poised for rapid acceleration, and I am eager to build the structure of the commercial organization to support this growth. I am honored to join a leadership team so rich in experience and legacy in this space, supported by the most innovative portfolio and pipeline in the industry."

Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations said, "I could not be more excited and flattered to have two executives of this caliber and experience join our small team. The Shoulder Innovations team has accomplished much with a lean and efficient team. Augmenting our leadership will allow us to continue to improve our ability to scale our successful business and execute our plans with precision."

SI is a privately-held medical device company with a broad team of successful innovators in the shoulder space. SI has developed and commercialized various components for the innovative and integrated InSet™ system , which includes the successful InSet™ Glenoid, Humeral Short Stem, Reverse, and Stemless components. The company was built on innovation and grit by a small and highly specialized team and they now have the resources and commitment to build a best-in-class team focused on their leading shoulder arthroplasty technology.

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations is a medical device development company that designs and commercializes innovative products that demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Leveraging its breakthrough, patented InSet™ glenoid design , Shoulder Innovations is commercializing a shoulder replacement implant system focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

The InSet™ technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increasing implant longevity.

For more information about Shoulder Innovations and the Power of One™ visit www.shoulderinnovations.com .

