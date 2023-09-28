Jeff Staple Auctions Sneakers, Streetwear & Collectibles from His Personal Collection on eBay

The drop is the latest in eBay's "From the Collection" series, which brings exclusive items from renowned designers, artists, athletes and entertainers to eBay's communities of enthusiasts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces "From the Collection: Jeff Staple" – an exclusive drop of sneakers, streetwear, trading cards and other collectibles straight from the archives of one of the creative industry's most influential figures.

eBay’s “From the Collection: Jeff Staple” is an exclusive drop of sneakers, streetwear, trading cards and other collectibles straight from the archives of one of the creative industry’s most influential figures. (PRNewswire)

As the founder of pioneering menswear brand STAPLE with the now-famous "Pigeon" logo – a reference to the streets of New York City – Jeff has influenced the streetwear world through bespoke designs for more than 25 years. He's one of the few designers in history to collaborate with nearly every major sneaker brand, and his Nike SB "Pigeon," released as a limited run of 300 pairs in 2005, is widely credited with sparking modern-day sneaker culture. Now, eBay is making a selection of items from this legendary designer's personal collection available to enthusiasts and collectors for the very first time.

"For nearly three decades, eBay has been the place to shop the streetwear and sneakers that you truly can't find anywhere else," said Jeff Staple. "Streetwear culture wouldn't be what it is today without the community that the marketplace has fostered, and it's been really fun to comb through my personal archives to put together a collection of items that enthusiasts would be excited about."

Up for auction are notable sneakers, watches, trading cards, collectibles and more – including an unworn pair of Bamboo Box Edition Pigeon Panda Dunks, a Tag Heuer x Staple x BWD Carrera timepiece, the Serial #01/51 of Staple's reimagined Topps Derek Jeter AP baseball card, and a 1000% Mediacom Be@rBrick developed with iconic Japanese streetwear brand atmos. There's also a Mighty Jaxx x Staple "Pigeon in Flight" art toy, which culls together different texture-inspired patterns to reference the materials used in some of the world's most well-known sneakers.

All items in "From the Collection: Jeff Staple" will be offered at a starting bid of $0.99, with 100% of proceeds benefiting causes with personal significance to Staple: Art Start which empowers creative voices for historically marginalized youths, and Welcome to Chinatown , a grassroots initiative supporting Chinatown businesses and communities.

To shop the collection, shoppers can head to www.eBay.com/JeffStaple beginning today, September 28, through October 8, 2023.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

eBay is making a selection of items from Jeff Staple’s personal collection available to enthusiasts and collectors for the very first time. (PRNewswire)

All proceeds sold as part of eBay’s “From the Collection: Jeff Staple” will benefit Art Start and Welcome to Chinatown. (PRNewswire)

eBay’s “From the Collection: Jeff Staple” includes notable sneakers from the designer’s personal archives – including an unworn pair of Bamboo Box Edition Pigeon Panda Dunks. (PRNewswire)

eBay’s “From the Collection: Jeff Staple” offers enthusiasts the option to bid on unique items from Jeff’s collection. (PRNewswire)

eBay (www.ebay.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBay Inc.