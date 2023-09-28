Jeep® Brand Supports Rebelle Rally for Eighth Consecutive Year, Sets Sights on Third Consecutive Wins for Overall, Electrified and Bone Stock Titles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® brand continues supporting teams who will drive the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe straight from the factory in the 2023 Rebelle Rally

Team 4xEventure (#129) of Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit return in a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, setting their sights on third consecutive overall, electrified and bone stock wins in a stock Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Team Full Synd Sisters (#149) of Alex and Megan Taylor gear up to blaze their first Rebelle Rally in a Jeep Wrangler 4xe powered by Pennzoil

Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues as the best-selling PHEV in America for two consecutive years, perfectly combining legendary 4x4 capability with an advanced, electrified powertrain, and the Rebelle Rally proves there is zero range anxiety

Rebelle Rally is the ultimate proving ground for the Jeep brand's electrified future

More than a third of the competitors will be driving their personal Jeep 4x4s

Jeep 4x4s have taken six of seven overall wins and four of seven coveted Bone Stock awards over the past seven years

The Jeep® brand is heading back to the desert to test its metal and its mettle at the eighth annual Rebelle Rally, which takes place Oct. 12-21, 2023, in the Nevada and Southern California desert. The off-road navigation rally covers 1,500 miles through harsh southwest desert terrain and combines old-school navigation, off-road comradery and advanced powertrains over eight days. For the eighth consecutive year, the Jeep brand is supporting the event, and for the third time it's sending the Jeep Wrangler 4xe to secure the top podium finish.

"At the Jeep brand, we strive to build and deliver the best, most capable off-road 4x4 vehicles on the planet, and now that 4xe is the new 4x4, we continue to push the limits of our Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Rebelle Rally, an extremely demanding off-road event," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "We also have the best community of owners who demand that we build 4x4s that enable them to do extraordinary things and go to extraordinary places. Supporting the Rebelle Rally gives us the chance to support the amazing women from our Jeep community and showcase just how capable the Wrangler 4xe is, and the fact that there is absolutely no range anxiety."

Jeep brand is again teaming up Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit for the third consecutive year. Team 4xEventure will drive a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon and will work to defend the overall, electrified and bone stock titles won the last two years in a stock Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Hailing from Arizona, Barlow owns and operates Barlow Adventures, which provides four-wheel-drive training, Jeep rentals and guided trips in the southwest U.S. Utah-based Petereit is a nurse and has found a hobby in off-roading. She has logged countless trails and competitions over the years. Barlow and Petereit are two of the most accomplished Rebelle Rally veterans, with Petereit making the podium every year she has competed. Barlow and Petereit have both competed six times in the Rebelle Rally, this is their third year competing as a team.

"When the going gets tough, I have found nothing to be more capable and going to get you home than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon," said Barlow, Team 4xEventure. "I don't have to worry about what terrain lies ahead on the rally, I can focus on navigating to those checkpoints. The 4xe takes it to another level with power, range and versatility with the hybrid system. Most people don't know we ran out of gas one mile from the finish line last year and completed our journey in electric mode and won."

"I've been fortunate to find myself on the podium every year for the past six years, and I attribute that to my teammates, partners and our Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Having confidence in our Wrangler to take us through whatever terrain the rally throws at us allows us to focus on collecting checkpoints," said Petereit, Team 4xEventure. "I've had the opportunity to experience the evolution of the Jeep Wrangler, competing in a TJ, JK, JL and now a JL 4xe. Each year, I am impressed by the capability and reliability of the Wrangler and am looking forward to seeing what we can do with the new 2024 Wrangler 4xe in this year's competition."

Jeep brand joins new Rebelle Rally partner Pennzoil in supporting rookie team Full Synd Sisters (#149) behind the wheel of a stock Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The team is comprised of sisters Alex and Megan Taylor. The Taylor sisters will be testing the limits of the Wrangler 4xe powered by Pennzoil Ultra Platinum motor oil. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum provides complete protection and unsurpassed wear protection in extreme temperatures, giving competitors confidence in tackling the torturous conditions of the Rebelle Rally.

Alex is a builder, creator, professional driver, co-host of MotorTrend's Hot Rod Garage and high-performance content creator. Alex grew up in the shop from just a few weeks old and has been hands-on learning by following her dad in the Hot Rod shop that her parents own and operate.

Megan is a graphic designer, photographer and brand strategist who works at Alex Taylor Racing and Isky Cams. Megan has been behind a camera since she was 13 and has grown her craft in the automotive world over the last decade.

"Everything about the Rebelle Rally will be a learning curve for us off-roading newcomers, but we are excited to take on this challenge," said Alex Taylor, Team Full Synd Sisters. "Partnering with the Jeep brand and Pennzoil certainly lessens some of the initial stressors since we know that our Wrangler 4xe is well equipped and more than capable to help our team cross the finish line."

The Rebelle Rally, now in its eighth year, is a grueling eight-day off-road navigation competition featuring 10 automakers and 65 teams hailing from 28 states and three nations. Vehicle classes include the 4x4 class and X-Cross class, and feature crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. There are also several special designation awards, including electrified and bone stock. The electrified designation, added in 2020 to test and showcase electric powertrain vehicles in off-road environments, will have more vehicles than ever competing this year. Electrified vehicles are placed in either the 4x4 or X-Cross class based on off-road capabilities. The 2023 Rebelle Rally kicks off Thursday, Oct. 12 in Mammoth Lakes, California, and concludes Oct. 21 in the Imperial Sand Dunes in Southern California.

