PositivEnergy Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Comprehensive Fleet Electrification Solutions

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PositivEnergy, an end-to-end provider of electric vehicle (EV) fleet solutions, has been awarded Sourcewell contract 051123-PST to rapidly transition fleets to electric. This contract arrives as members face 2023/2024 budget deadlines and mounting pressure to reduce emissions.

Transitioning an entire fleet to electric power presents overwhelming challenges—ranging from the installation of multiple charging stations to the navigation of an intricate web of available grants and incentives. PositivEnergy specializes in the development of robust electric vehicle charging stations and energy storage solutions. The company offers an all-in-one, scalable approach to fleet electrification, which includes the critical upfront assessments and custom design work required to meet the unique needs of each fleet. The company's turnkey solutions are both future-proof and cost-effective, and come with comprehensive warranties to ensure long-term value and reliability.

"We understand the complex challenges our customers face in transitioning their fleets, particularly given the fragmented landscape of existing solutions," said EJ Wise, CEO of PositivEnergy. "As a comprehensive provider, we're thrilled that Sourcewell has provided us an opportunity to help simplify the complex electrification process for their members."

The contract encompasses the full range of PositivEnergy's services needed to implement an effective EV charging solution, all at highly competitive rates. These offerings span initial planning and design to hardware procurement, charging infrastructure installation, software integration, and ongoing maintenance. This holistic approach allows for customized transitions tailored to each customer's unique fleet.

"As a supplier of trucks to municipalities and other Sourcewell members, we've seen the real struggle to electrify fleets," said Ron Creighton, Fleet and Municipal Sales Representative at Velocity Truck Centers. "PositivEnergy's expertise is crucial in supporting our customers' successful transitions to electric."

Sourcewell, with over 50,000 members, provides cooperative purchasing solutions to educational institutions, governmental bodies, and nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada. This competitively solicited contract grants members purchasing compliance, discounted pricing, and streamlined procurement for PositivEnergy's comprehensive EV fleet solutions.

"We are glad to offer this important solution to agencies who are looking to electrify their fleets," said Nick Trout, Supplier Development Administrator at Sourcewell.

The contract is valid through July 19, 2027. Learn more at http://www.sourcewell-mn.gov .

About PositivEnergy

PositivEnergy offers complete end-to-end fleet electrification solutions. Its services range from initial planning to ongoing maintenance, ensuring customized transitions for each fleet. Learn more at http://www.positivenergy.com .

