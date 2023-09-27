LG LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF 4-DOOR STANDARD-DEPTH MAX REFRIGERATORS

The line offers multiple space- and design-focused features such as generous capacity, Full-Convert Drawer™, dual door handles, and Edge-to-Edge InstaView® Window.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG launches its latest refrigerator line, the 4-door Standard-Depth MAX™, to bring a whole new level of organization, flexibility and style to the kitchen. Available in five different models (LF30S8210, LF30H8210, LF29S8330, LF29H8330, LF29S8250), users can choose the refrigerator to best fit their kitchen style, budget, and family's needs:
- Generous capacity: Stock up and save trips to the store with up to 30 cu. ft. of usable space.
- Versatile Full-Convert Drawer™: Get the flexibility to convert from fridge to freezer and back again with just a touch. Choose from 5 temperature settings to create optimal storage for wine, deli items, cold drinks, meats and seafood, or frozen favorites.
- Discreet, easy access pocket handles that complement the flat door for a sleek, elevated look (models LF30S8210, starting at $2,399; LF29S8330 starting at $2,599; LF29S8250, starting at $2,699)
- Dual handle design (combination of pocket and bar handles) for easy opening and maximum functionality (models LF30H8210, starting at $2,399; LF29H8330, starting at $2,699);
- Slam-resistant door design with soft-close hinges that "catch" the door to allow it to close softly and quietly — and keep it from slamming shut (all models except LF29S8250).
Other features include:
- MAX out your style with the Edge-to-Edge InstaView® window to illuminate refrigerator contents with just two knocks, without ever opening the door (model LF29S8250, starting at $2,699);
- Flat door design with LG's PrintProof™ finish that resists fingerprints and smudges;
- Internal water dispenser (models LF30S8210/LF30H8210, starting at $2,399);
- Tall Ice & Water Dispenser that can accommodate just about any container (models LF29S8330/LF29H8330, starting at $2,599; model LF29S8250, starting at $2,699);
- Dual Ice Makers dispense ice from the door and the freezer compartment (models LF29S8330/LF29H8330, starting at $2,599)
These new 4-Door Standard-Depth MAX refrigerators are now available on LG.com and major retailers nationwide; model LF29S8250 is available exclusively on LG.com.
"The 4-Door Standard-Depth MAX™ refrigerators offer premium features that maximize space and design, such as Full-Convert Drawer™, dual door handle options, sleek flat door design, and slam-resistant doors, at a price point that won't break the bank, giving consumers the ultimate value," said Angela Gozenput, Marketing Director, LG Home Appliances. "This expanded line of 4-door refrigerators builds on the success of our recently launched Counter-Depth MAX™ refrigerators."
Learn more about LG's new 4-Door Standard-Depth MAX Refrigerators at https://www.lg.com/us/refrigerators
