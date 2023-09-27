KBR Hosts UK Ministry of Defence Sustainability Strategy Session

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) recently hosted and co-chaired the sustainable defense support working group, part of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Sustainable Support Strategy. The strategy aims to reduce emissions on operations and increase sustainability through technology to tackle climate change. The event, hosted at KBR's Leatherhead campus, brought together more than sixty UK MOD and industry stakeholders from across land, sea and air.

The working group united KBR's defense operations, Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit and Frazer-Nash Consultancy to explore the military self-sufficiency concept. This concept revolves around the idea of a self-sufficient base, where existing and emerging transition technologies are combined to enhance operational performance, decarbonize operations and significantly reduce demand on support chains.

When operational, the self-sufficient base should create significant advantages for deployed forces as well as supporting the UK government's commitment to net-zero by 2050.

The outputs from the workshop will inform future capability development.

KBR's involvement in the working group reinforces our commitment to delivering technological, sustainable solutions to support businesses, governments and communities. Our ambitions are set out in our most recent Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights the work that has been done in all areas of the organization.

