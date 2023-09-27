Canyon Ranch, The Leader In Destination Wellness, Announces Mark Rivers as New Chief Executive Officer

Rivers will lead the brand's expansion strategy and its future of advancing experiential wellness

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Ranch, a pioneer and innovator in destination wellness, announces the appointment of Mark Rivers as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Canyon Ranch is looking to Rivers' leadership as they grow their emerging ecosystem of properties in Texas and beyond. In follow up from the July announcement with VICI Properties, Inc (NYSE: VICI) to expand the Canyon Ranch brand, Rivers played a pivotal role in executing this partnership, which encompasses the debut of its first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club in Fort Worth later this year, a second Wellness Club to open in Houston in 2024, and a new resort and residential community under development in the Austin market, with a planned 2025 opening.

Rivers previously served as Canyon Ranch's Head of Resort Development and now, as CEO, will retain responsibilities for development and new business. A former executive/principal with Solage Hotels and Resorts in Napa Valley and Mirage Resorts in Las Vegas, Rivers is the original master developer of what is now the Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club in Austin. He is also a founding partner of Sweetens Cove Golf Club and Sweetens Cove Spirits Company, two highly-acclaimed brand businesses.

"With over 25 years of experience in hospitality, real estate placemaking and brand-building, Mark brings expertise, broad perspective and boundless energy will be invaluable to our growth and performance," explained John Goff, Chairman of Canyon Ranch. "With an eye on refining strategy and driving innovation, I couldn't be more excited about Mark's vision. Importantly, he also has the full confidence of VICI, our growth capital partner."

"For Canyon Ranch, this is our moment to expand, evolve, innovate and, to boldly contribute to a life of wellness for our guests," Rivers related. "We have five decades of world-class expertise in the pillars of well-being, from fitness and sports performance to mental health, personal enrichment and spirituality, all poised for a future that is filled with new opportunities and experiences. I'm ready to get to work with our team to fulfill our promise and potential."

