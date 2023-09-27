Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s One-of-a-Kind, Essential Labspace Platform Empowers the Integration and Enhancement of Biological Discoveries Enabled by AI to Widen the Opportunities for and Accelerate the Development of Novel Medicines

Alexandria is well positioned to support companies in the growing area of AI-enhanced laboratory-based research and development, which is contributing to demand for advanced laboratory infrastructure requirements

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, has been strategically developing and operating high-quality Labspace® infrastructure for, and investing in, some of the most advanced and innovative biopharmaceutical companies leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms for more than a decade. The power of AI/ML is derived from high-quality experimental data generated by scientists in the laboratory. Discovering and harnessing novel biology is the key to unlocking safe and effective new medicines, and AI is a remarkable tool in this pursuit. Importantly, the complexity and volume of laboratory-generated data needed to train AI/ML models requires highly integrated research and development infrastructure, resulting in more specialized technical laboratory space requirements.

"Using advanced imaging systems, we generate more than a petabyte of data each week that would simply be impossible to interpret without the proprietary AI and machine learning tools developed in our laboratories," said Roger M. Perlmutter, MD, PhD, chief executive officer and chairman of Eikon Therapeutics, board director of insitro and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and former executive vice president R&D of Merck and Amgen. "Access to superb facilities is crucial for the development of our new medicines: it provides the substrate for the integration of engineering and biomedical research that is our hallmark. We are proud to be part of the remarkable community that Alexandria has created in New York City, and to be partnering with Alexandria to develop our new headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area."

In addition to Eikon Therapeutics, insitro, an ML-powered drug discovery and development company, is a tremendous example of Alexandria tenants and venture investment companies utilizing AI/ML models to complement and accelerate their experiments. Recognizing the immense potential of insitro's innovative platform combining biology and AI with scalable laboratory experiments to enable better medicines for patients, Alexandria invested in the company's Series A financing in 2018. Alexandria has also provided mission-critical real estate to insitro in South San Francisco since early 2019. More recently, Alexandria was an early investor in Generate:Biomedicines, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company applying an ML-powered generative biology platform to develop novel therapeutics.

"AI is powering the future of drug discovery and development, and biotechnology companies will need high-quality laboratory space to generate the critical data needed to benefit from the coming AI-enabled scientific era," said Noubar Afeyan, PhD, founder and chief executive officer of Flagship Pioneering and co-founder and chairman of Moderna and Generate:Biomedicines. "Alexandria is an important strategic partner in providing critical laboratory space to many of our companies working at the intersection of biology and AI to pioneer new platforms and speed the innovation supply chain in order to get new medicines to patients faster."

With strong balance sheets and significant free cash flows to fuel innovation and growth, multinational pharmaceutical companies, which represent 17% of Alexandria's annual rental revenue as of June 30, 2023, also widely deploy AI/ML throughout the research and development process to bring more precise and effective medicines to patients. As a testament to the widespread adoption and utilization of AI across the life cycle of drug development, in 2021 there were over 100 drug and biologic submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration developed using AI and machine learning components.

"AI and machine learning have been utilized for decades across the life science industry, including as integral tools in the development of many approved therapies — this is not a new phenomenon," said Hallie E. Kuhn, PhD, senior vice president of science and technology and capital markets at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "These algorithms require large and high-quality data sets that are generated from experiments conducted in laboratories, and novel therapies will always require extensive laboratory testing to confirm their safety and efficacy before advancing to human studies, which contributes to the continued need for specialized R&D laboratory space."

