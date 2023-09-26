Tulsa Medical Laboratory Implements Orchard Enterprise Pathology for Efficiency Gains

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orchard Software announced the implementation of its cloud-hosted enterprise pathology laboratory information system (LIS) solution at Tulsa Medical Laboratory. Tulsa Medical, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a comprehensive anatomic pathology lab partnered with multiple regional clinical laboratories that performs a variety of diagnostic services. To manage their complex anatomic pathology processes, various workflows, and wide variety of specimens, they chose to implement Orchard® Enterprise Pathology ™, which was designed to maximize efficiency and quality.

Orchard Software (PRNewswire)

"Orchard Software is proud to partner with innovative customers like Tulsa Medical Laboratory "

Orchard Enterprise Pathology was selected to standardize and improve manual, time-consuming workflows that were previously performed across multiple systems and to give the laboratory team more control of their information system, including configuring order entry screens, building reports, and managing their own interfaces.

"Our laboratory was facing a forced upgrade of our legacy LIS at great expense and minimal benefit. We investigated several options, and while there is no shortage of up-to-date LISs for a lab our size, we felt that Orchard's team was the most responsive and clinically focused, giving them the edge," said Henry D. Haskell, MD, Medical Director, Tulsa Medical Laboratory. "Although we were under a tight deadline, Orchard successfully implemented their new system, and we now have an LIS that meets our clients' expectations and should serve our laboratory well for many years to come."

"Orchard Software is proud to partner with innovative customers like Tulsa Medical Laboratory who strive to continually improve their ability to provide the best service to their clients and patients," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "With Orchard Enterprise Pathology, Tulsa Medical Laboratory can combine processes within a single solution, eliminating the need for multiple systems. This consolidation will greatly improve efficiency and support the lab's contribution to patient care."

About Tulsa Medical Laboratory

Tulsa Medical Laboratory is a CAP accredited, independently owned anatomic pathology group providing a full range of services for numerous physicians, clinics, and hospitals throughout Northeastern Oklahoma. They perform a variety of diagnostic services, including histopathologic evaluations, cytology interpretations, bone marrow examinations, clinical consultations, blood bank services, peripheral blood and other body fluid smear consultations, and frozen section evaluations.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Hurwitz, Vice President of Marketing

(800) 856-1948 | shurwitz@orchardsoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orchard Software Corporation