Authority Brands Announces Launch of Lawn Squad

New Home Service Lawn Care Company Set to Bring Array of Elevated Services to the Industry

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today the launch of a new home service lawn care company: Lawn Squad franchising, developed from the Weed Pro name and system. Joining Authority Brands' trusted portfolio of home service brands, Lawn Squad offers an array of services, including lawn fertilization and weed control, lawn aeration and seeding, as well as lawn grub and insect control for both residential and commercial properties.

Originally founded in 2001 by Rob Palmer in Ohio as Weed Pro, the business currently serves the needs of the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets. The company is esteemed for its technology-driven practices and exceptional solutions to maintain lawns and is now prepared to expand on a national scale.

"We are building upon the foundation that made Weed Pro a success while embracing a broader vision of growth and impact," said Rob Palmer, founder of Weed Pro, now franchising as Lawn Squad. "Our mission is to provide exceptional lawn care along with a platform for franchise owners who share our passion for excellence."

Lawn Squad is proud to use a technologically advanced software program that helps owners in real-time to scale quicker and provides technicians and business efficiency. From homes to businesses, Lawn Squad remains steadfast in meeting the distinctive needs of its diverse clientele. The comprehensive service offerings underscore Lawn Squad's commitment to nurturing lush, resilient lawns that stand as a testament to its expertise and care.

Lawn Squad proudly joins the family of home service brands under the Authority Brands portfolio. This alliance provides Lawn Squad with access to a wealth of resources, including marketing insights, technology advancements, and operational support, while retaining its unique identity and entrepreneurial spirit. It additionally helps Lawn Squad reach its goal of creating a community of owners that have unlimited access to support and technology to help their business grow.

"The transformation of Weed Pro to Lawn Squad as a franchise brand represents a milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation and growth. With the acquisition of Weed Pro in April, we saw a remarkable opportunity to elevate the brand and expand its reach," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. "As Lawn Squad joins our portfolio of home service brands, we are excited to provide the necessary support and resources for the business's continued success. Under Rob Palmer's leadership, I expect Lawn Squad to become a national brand in no time."

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration and Woofie's. They operate across multiple home service sectors. Authority Brands' incubator program and emerging brands group launched in 2022 and serves as a growth engine for innovative emerging concepts. Brands included in the program to-date are Woofie's and Color World Painting.

For more information about Lawn Squad and its offerings, please visit http://www.lawnsquadfranchise.com/

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

