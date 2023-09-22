The Executive Leadership Council to Award More Than $3M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala

The Executive Leadership Council to Award More Than $3M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala

The ELC almost doubles its commitment from last year with more than 80 percent of this year's 138 scholars pursuing degrees in business or STEM careers.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that it will award $3M in scholarships to 138 undergraduate and graduate students during its annual recognition gala and fundraising event. The event will take place at on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:00 ET, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

Known as the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, The ELC's annual fundraising gala brings together Black leaders to celebrate in the organization's larger mission of providing program initiatives that increase opportunities for Black scholars and professionals.

"The ELC's purpose includes supporting young people in their pursuit of higher education, their development as leaders, and in their future careers in corporate America," said ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "Philanthropy in all sectors can ensure that students are supported on their journey. The ELC never loses sight that we are committed to securing the talent pipeline needed for corporations to fulfill their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitments to our community. We begin at the classroom and pursue the board room."

This year's scholars represent a diverse number of fields with more than 80 percent pursuing business or science, technology, engineering and math-related degrees. The number of this year's scholars are equally proportioned women and men with the majority hailing from a long list of HBCUs and other prominent universities from across the country including: Cornell College, Drexel University, Florida A&M University, Harvard University, Howard University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University, Rutgers University, Spelman College, Stanford University, Texas A&M University, University of Maryland, University of Massachusetts, University of Pennsylvania, and many more.

"We celebrate our scholars, their achievements and tenacity, and we are appreciative of our corporate sponsors who help to make these scholarships possible. Their partnership and commitment to investing in the next generation of Black professionals helps to support The ELC's ongoing efforts to expand the pipeline of future Black executive leaders. We could not do this without them," said Executive Leadership Council Board Chair Gale V. King.

As an ELC scholar, students are welcomed into a large network of executives, provided with a chance at an internship through the companies that help support The ELC Scholarship Program, and attend a four-day Scholars Symposium where they participate in leadership development workshops.

"This scholarship is proof that the path I am heading down is a bright and impactful one. It represents new opportunities with a support system I know will be invaluable to me as I chase my goals. I am grateful to be a part of this amazing community."

- Michael Constant, Cornell Scholar and Johnson & Johnson Scholarship & Career Development Program Winner

This year's scholarships were made possible by: 3M, ADM, Amazon, Bank of America, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chevron, Choice Hotels, ExxonMobil, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's, Moody's, Nationwide, Otis, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., RTX, Synchrony, The Coca Cola Foundation, The Executive Leadership Council, UnitedHealth Group, and USAA.

The ELC 36th Anniversary Gala

The 2023 ELC Annual Recognition Gala, presented by lead sponsors Google and The Coca-Cola Company, also recognizes notable business achievements for corporate organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts to pave the way to a successful enterprise that benefits and sheds light on their communities.

About the ELC

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

Engage during the event on social media: #ELCGALA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council