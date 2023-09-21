Petauri™ Welcomes 3 Top-Tier Leaders

Rapidly growing Petauri Health adds exceptional talent to its executive roster.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri Health, a New York-based, purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that it has added to its executive ranks with 3 experienced leaders who straddle information technology, operations, and finance.

Jeff Petet, CHCIO, has been named SVP, Information Technology at Petauri. Prior to Petauri, Jeff was Vice President of Information Technology for Upstream Rehabilitation, the largest outpatient physical therapy provider in the nation, with 1,200 facilities. "As an IT professional, I'm passionate about Petauri's mission to ensure scientific breakthroughs reach patients with unmet medical needs through best-in-class, data-driven, digital-forward solutions," said Petet. "I am also excited about the opportunity to custom build the company's IT systems so everything will be best practice and supportive of significant upcoming company growth."

Petauri's new Vice President, Operations, Katie Sapia, comes with over 15 years' experience in life sciences consulting, most recently serving in a chief-of-staff capacity in Clarivate's Life Sciences and Healthcare Consulting division. "Having been on the delivery side of consulting for the vast majority of my career, then, most recently, being in an operations-focused role, I am acutely aware of the value thoughtfully crafted systems and processes can provide to propel a business forward," offered Sapia. "At Petauri, I'm excited to have the opportunity to build these from the ground up in a way that empowers and enables our team members do their best work for our clients."

Alex Szigety, CPA, has been appointed Vice President of Finance at Petauri. He comes to the company after serving as Controller at Scorpion Therapeutics from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, Alex spent 7 years at PwC, where he completed his tenure in the position of Senior Manager in the firm's Pharma & Life Sciences practice. "At my two previous positions, I gained experience working with large and small organizations researching, developing, and selling biopharmaceuticals," said Szigety. "While it's a monumental achievement when a therapeutic is discovered and successfully progresses through development to regulatory approval, Petauri is able to help these scientific breakthroughs make their way into the hands of the people who need them most. For me, that's perhaps the most exciting aspect of working here."

"We are incredibly fortunate to have attracted a trifecta of exceptional, experienced leaders to Petauri, each of whom brings enthusiasm, drive, and a visionary mindset to their new roles," said Dan Renick, Petauri CEO. "Along with our existing leadership team, I have no doubt they will be instrumental in setting the stage for continued rapid growth here at Petauri."

About Petauri Health

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical commercialization services platform based in New York City. Formed by Oak Hill Capital, the platform recently acquired The Kinetix Group and seeks to actively acquire and combine additional best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform will work with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, to seamlessly support clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a long-standing private equity firm focused on the North America middle market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer. The firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation, in partnership with management, to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions, representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

