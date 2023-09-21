Chano Fernandez Joins Eightfold AI as Co-CEO, Leading HR's Next Chapter Through AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the appointment of Chano Fernandez as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2024.

Chano Fernandez led HR's transition into the cloud at Workday from 2014-23, most recently as Co-CEO. During his tenure, Workday grew from $450M to $6B in revenue. As a leader of Eightfold AI, Chano Fernandez will help transform HR once again, this time with artificial intelligence (AI).

"We are now at an inflection point with AI for the HR industry. There is no better person in the world than Chano, who led HR's transition into the cloud, to drive HR's next transformation with AI," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and Co-founder at Eightfold AI. "The rise of AI as a scalable and efficient offering has raised the ceiling for how organizations acquire and develop their teams. Eightfold has continuously pushed the boundaries of what's possible for HR and talent, and this is the next step. We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned visionary to usher in a new wave of HR capabilities."

In addition to Chano, Eightfold has recently brought on senior level executives such as Darren Burton , former CHRO at KPMG, and Ankur Bhatt, former CTO at SuccessFactors. These investments clearly demonstrate the company's vision to scale and provide HR industry leadership.

Preeminent industry analyst Josh Bersin noted "It was not long ago that I spoke about Eightfold as a pioneering AI company that every HR Tech buyer should know about. This appointment is a validation of that belief. Large scale AI is about to become a requirement for every future-ready HR organization, and Eightfold is uniquely positioned to bring this promise to the HR Technology market."

"Every once in a while there is a company that redefines an industry," said Fernandez. "Eightfold's team, mission, technology born and built in AI, and ecosystem are clearly that of a generational company, ready to bring HR into the future. I am convinced Eightfold is uniquely positioned to deliver a personalized experience to help lead the AI transition for HR and that is why I am so excited to join this team."

Over the last year, Eightfold has seen tremendous growth: selling into global organizations such as Chevron, Vodafone, and public sector entities including the State of New York and the government of Puerto Rico. Learn more about how AI is shaping the world of HR here .

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries, across 24 languages, and 20+ verticals, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

