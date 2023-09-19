Sedgwick introduces climate resiliency solutions to help organizations mitigate changing risks and environmental impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today launched an industry-leading climate risk and resiliency program designed to holistically address the impact of climate-related losses. The multidisciplinary solution — provided by Sedgwick and EFI Global, the company's full-service forensic engineering, fire investigation and environmental, health and safety consulting division — encompasses property resilience assessments, environmental consulting, loss adjusting, and repair and restoration services.

"Industries and organizations worldwide are facing increasing challenges associated with climate-related risks and losses," said Tom Simoncic, president, property and international, Sedgwick. "Our new climate resiliency solutions will help clients prepare for weather-related risks, protect their investments, resolve property losses, and recover from damage. Our experienced teams provide customized services and technical assistance to support clients through every step of their claims journey."

The program focuses initially on assessing future risks. Sedgwick's expert professionals analyze climate risk data and conduct site inspections to create a comprehensive property resilience assessment determining infrastructural durability and including cost estimates, savings calculations and targeted measures addressing potential climate-related concerns.

In the event of damage due to a climate-related catastrophe, Sedgwick quickly mobilizes its global colleagues to resolve claims and restore infrastructures and livelihoods. The company has property loss adjusting teams around the world specializing in complex losses and commercial and residential property damage. Additional services — such as building consulting, contents adjusting, repair and mitigation, forensic engineering, environmental consulting, fire investigations, temporary housing and business relocation — are available as needed. Sedgwick also provides managed repair and restoration services through a vast network of certified contractors serving insurance carriers and property owners.

For more on Sedgwick's climate resiliency solutions visit our online toolkit or to learn more about all of our of property solutions, visit sedgwick.com/solutions/property.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com .

