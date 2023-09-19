DAVIDsTEA and maman Team Up for the Perfect Fall Collab and Delectable Oatmeal Pumpkin Chai Cookies

Featuring the flavors of fall, this DAVIDsTEA x maman cookie will be available on maman's website and across all US locations, plus one in Toronto

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVIDsTEA , renowned for its high-quality loose-leaf teas and innovative blends, joins forces with maman , the beloved bakery-cafes lauded for their best-selling baked goods and charming spaces, for a seasonal cookie sure to delight pumpkin spice fans of all kinds. This limited-edition Oatmeal Pumpkin Chai Cookie is a delectable treat that marries the rich, warming spices of DAVIDsTEA's best selling Pumpkin Chai blend with maman's signature homemade charm.

DAVIDsTEA (PRNewswire)

The DAVIDsTEA x maman Oatmeal Pumpkin Chai Cookie takes center stage as a delightful fusion of flavors offering a comforting blend of sweet pumpkin, aromatic spices, raisins and hearty oatmeal. Each bite encapsulates the essence of a cozy autumn afternoon, inviting you to savor the season. Maman's Oatmeal Pumpkin Chai Cookie will be a fall classic and staple on the cafe's fall menu. It pairs perfectly with a cup of freshly brewed DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Chai blend, the inspiration behind this scrumptious treat.

The cookie will be exclusively available in select maman locations for $4.50 and will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. For the perfect pairing, DAVIDsTEA and maman are also launching a limited-edition Pumpkin Chai Gift Box for $85 that will include six Oatmeal Pumpkin Chai Cookies, DAVIDsTEA's best-selling Glass Nordic Mug and a 3 oz tin of DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Chai, available only online for shipping nationwide at mamannyc.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at maman to celebrate the start of cozy tea season," shared Sarah Segal, the CEO and CBO of DAVIDsTEA. "Our Pumpkin Chai blend has long been a fan favorite, and partnering with maman to infuse it into their exceptional cookies is a true treat for our US and Toronto-based consumers."

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with DAVIDsTEA for this incredible fall collaboration," said Elisa Marshall, co-founder of Maman. "Being a Canadian myself and growing up in Montreal, DAVIDsTEA is close to my heart and a brand I grew up drinking and loving. At maman, we've always believed in the power of bringing people together through the warmth of our baked goods, and the Oatmeal Pumpkin Chai Cookie embodies that perfectly. It's a delicious fusion of our homemade charm and DAVIDsTEA's exceptional Pumpkin Chai blend, and we can't wait for our customers to experience the taste of autumn with every bite!"

For more information on DAVIDsTEA, visit davidstea.com/us or @davidstea . For more information on Maman, please visit mamannyc.com or @_mamannyc_ .

About DAVIDsTEA: DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,800 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. The Company offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. Our passion for and knowledge of tea permeates our culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Maman: Maman opened its doors in Soho, NYC in October 2014. Quickly embraced by New York locals and international visitors, the café, restaurant and event space flourished with now 31 locations across multiple cities; Manhattan, Washington DC, Jersey City, Toronto and more. Maman ("mother" in French) is a melding of the founding partners' – Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall - fondest childhood memories in the kitchen – especially recipes from their mothers – combined with their mutual passion for delivering quality food and a flawless experience within an artful and warm setting. Since launch, maman has expanded throughout the United States, and has become known for their fresh, seasonal savory menu items, beloved baked goods, and signature, vintage décor inspired by the South of France. Maman has grown from a café into a full lifestyle brand, offering a collection of retail items in the culinary, design and entertainment spaces, as well as launching their first cookbook, Maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart, in 2021.

