Leading Clinical Informatics Experts at EDETEK and Pfizer Partner at DPHARM Conference

Roundtable Shares Modernizing Data Interoperability, Acquisition and Aggregation Using CONFORM™ Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of specialized software and services for the biopharma, devices and diagnostics industries, announced today that it will participate in a prestigious plenary roundtable session of the 2023 DPHARM (Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research) conference. This session takes place during DPHARM Track A, on Tuesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:50pm ET.

Munther Baara, VP, Product Strategy & Innovation, EDETEK, Inc. and Kris Kokomoor, Associate Director, Data Acquisition, Clinical Image and Specimen Management, Pfizer Global R&D will participate in a roundtable session entitled: "Accelerating Access to Your Digital Data Pipeline." This roundtable occurs during Track A: "Collaborating to Disrupt Real-Time Data Access, Patient-centric Recruitment, Remote Monitoring and Data Sharing." This roundtable discussion will be moderated by Nuwan Kurukulasuriya, MS, PhD, Global VP, Therapeutic Head, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.

This informative roundtable discussion will include level setting on the 4Cs of accessing clinical data from disparate sources: Connect, Collect, Conform and Consume; implementation and outcomes: case examples illustrating the impact; and next steps for realizing the full potential of being able to have real-time access to your digital data pipeline.

"Central to our relationship with Pfizer is our implementation of EDETEK's CONFORM™ informatics platform," said Mr. Baara. "As part of Pfizer's eSource Program, CONFORM provides Pfizer with the ability to automatically ingest and aggregate data from dozens of disparate data providers for both structured and unstructured data."

The EDETEK CONFORM™ platform has emerged as a transformative business and technical solution for increasingly complex clinical trials. It creates an end-to-end digital interoperable ecosystem to rapidly orchestrate the movement, evaluation, and submission of clinical research data through a seamless and transparent experience for all stakeholders.

Pfizer and EDETEK are collaborating to speed access to clinical data, promote interoperability and enable data visualizations and analytics to drive faster decision-making capabilities in clinical operations. CONFORM has created efficiencies in the procurement of clinical data and fostered seamless integrations across eSource modalities (e.g., EHRs, eCOA, devices and wearables, and non-CRF.). Importantly, this effort reduces the burden of data capture for patients and investigator sites simultaneously eliminating transcription errors, increasing data quality, and improving the clinical trial experience for patients and clinicians as data flows direct from sources.

The EDETEK CONFORM Platform provides sponsors the ability to transfer large volumes of data in near real-time and delivers expandable storage capacity, flexible workflows with transformations, mappings, search and flagging capabilities. CONFORM also ensures full data lineage and improved quality, due to proactive monitoring of data acquisitions and the ability for multiple stakeholders to quickly access and review data. It performs secure data exchange while maintaining HIPPA, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR compliance.

"We have participated in every DPHARM conference since 2017 and are once again very excited to participate in the 2023 conference," said Jian Chen, President, EDETEK. "Our participation in such a prestigious event as DPHARM spotlights our position as a global leader in the areas of clinical data collection and analysis, biostatistical analysis, and data management services."

Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. With over 450 employees on 4 continents, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it collaborates with over 100 biopharmaceutical companies.

