LOOK UP: NEW YORK CITY DRONE ART EXPERIENCE AIMS TO EDUCATE & INSPIRE

Art and science collide as 1,000 drones will form a light show over the East River

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting at sunset on Friday, September 15, 2023, Eat Differently, along with other sponsors and supporters, will be featured in a visual spectacular above the NYC skyline in one the city's first sanctioned drone shows.

The event coincides with the start of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and the UN Secretary-General's Climate Ambition Summit and SDG Summit, along with Climate Week. Eat Differently has partnered with several organizations to send a strong message to world leaders—eating plants, not animals will help address 11 of the 17 UN SDGs.

The show is being developed by Projecting Change with the support of Eat Differently, Avaaz, The Ford Foundation, Fortescue, The Oceanic Preservation Society, Holtzman Wildlife, and TMRW, alongside production partners Nova Skystories, Minds Over Matter, Soren West, and HELO.

The Eat Differently initiative inspires people to consider eating plants, not animals for their health, for the planet, for the animals, and world hunger

In advance of President Lula's speech opening the General Debate, AVAAZ , a global civic movement campaigning for Brazil to commit to protect the Amazon, is drawing attention that the Amazon emergency is a global climate emergency

The support and advancement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Act Now campaign

Fortescue is a global green energy and metals company that is developing green energy technologies to help the world step beyond fossil fuels

The light animations will begin at sunset and continue periodically throughout the evening.

The show is directed by Academy Award-winning director of The Cove and Projecting Change CEO, Louie Psihoyos, who states, "Our creative teams have programmed a thousand drones to dance over the New York City skyline to form magical creatures that deliver messages on how to save the planet—you won't want to miss this show."

ABOUT EAT DIFFERENTLY

Eat Differently, LLC was formed in 2023 by passionate animal advocates as a public service resource. Since its massive 30 outdoor billboard campaign launch in San Diego in July 2023, Eat Differently has inspired people from all walks of life to eat plants, not animals. @eatlikeanicon eatdifferently.com

