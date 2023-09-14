REHAB Hospital of the Pacific to Enhance Patient Care with Oracle Health's EHR

Expanding its use of the EHR will enable REHAB to have more accurate insights into patients' care history

AUSTIN, Texas and HONOLULU, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REHAB Hospital of the Pacific (REHAB), the only comprehensive medical rehabilitation hospital in Hawaii, is adding modules of the Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR) to all of its facilities. The modules are specific to the needs of rehabilitation facilities and is intended to support REHAB's main 82-bed campus, three outpatient clinics, and a hospital-based physicians' clinic to help treat patients with physical and cognitive disabilities including stroke and spinal cord injuries. Rehabilitation facilities are challenged with navigating limited access to data between venues and connecting care teams. Adding the EHR across the system will help deliver a more accurate clinical picture during the inpatient admission process, as well as during outpatient rehabilitation visits by providing access to both historical care data and outside medical records.

"REHAB Hospital uses innovative models and solutions to support exemplary care and help patients rebuild their lives. Our team consistently and continuously helps patients return home and to the community after discharge, faster than the national average," said Glenn Requierme, Chief Information Officer, REHAB Hospital. "Working with Oracle and its EHR will help us continue this success by automating patient records and supporting care coordination so our caregivers can focus on getting patients back to what they love to do."

Supporting regulatory requirements is also critical for rehabilitation facilities because it solidifies their credibility, helps mitigate risks, and avoids audits. Federally-mandated assessments can require hundreds of data points for a single assessment and be a labor-intensive process. REHAB plans to use Oracle Health Physical Outpatient Rehabilitation and Physical Inpatient Rehabilitation to help automate and streamline the process by pulling data that has already been captured in the clinical record, summarizing it, and calculating responses.

"Oracle's technology is tailored to meet the unique needs of rehabilitation facilities like REHAB and the personalized care they provide to help patients heal faster," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "With the right data at their fingertips, caregivers can be better informed to support collaborative and coordinated patient care from acute to rehab and throughout the entire healing journey. Standard data access can help create operational efficiencies like matching capacity to care demands and health outcomes, making the patient and caregiver experience more engaging and seamless."

About REHAB Hospital of the Pacific

Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific is a premier acute-care rehabilitation hospital dedicated to providing the highest quality comprehensive and innovative inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services. Specially designed programs include stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedics, amputee, and general rehabilitation. Since 1975 REHAB has operated as a nonprofit organization aimed to rebuild lives by focusing on the individual, family, and community; advanced through education, technology and research. For more information, visit www.rehabhospital.org.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

