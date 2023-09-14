Phanes Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Internationally Renowned Oncologist Prof. Shun Lu to its Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, today announced that Professor Shun Lu, an internationally renowned oncologist and professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Chest Hospital, has joined the Company's Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).

"We are excited to have Professor Lu joining our Clinical Advisory Board," said Rita Laeufle, MD, PhD, Phanes' Chief Medical Officer. " Professor Lu is a leading clinician-scientist in the field of lung cancer. His involvement reflects the innovativeness and promise of the company's clinical assets. Professor Lu's extensive expertise and experience will provide invaluable guidance to our lung cancer program and further enhance Phanes' strength in lung cancer drug discovery and development."

Biograph of Professor Shun Lu

Shun Lu, MD, PhD

Professor Lu is a leading clinician-scientist in the field of lung cancer. He is Professor and Chief of Shanghai Lung Cancer Center at Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He holds an M.D. degree and a Ph.D. degree, and trained at MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States and worked as a Visiting Professor there. He also completed a clinical oncology fellowship at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Professor Lu's research focuses on developing novel therapies for lung cancer. He has published extensive peer-reviewed papers which include over 90 papers as first or corresponding author, mostly in top journals such as Lancet Oncology, Lancet Respir Med., J Clin Oncol, Anal of Oncology, PNAS, Clin Cancer Res, Nat Commun., J Thorac Oncol, and JAMA Oncology. He has led over 80 clinical trials as PI or national coordinator on innovative drugs, including Opdivo (Nivolumab, anti PD-1 antibody), Tislelizumab (anti PD-1 antibody), Bevacizumab (anti-VEGF antibody), Savolitinib (c-MET inhibitor) and Almonertinib (EGFR TKI inhibitor).

Professor Lu serves in leadership roles for multiple international and Chinese clinical oncology societies, including Committee Member of ASCO's Asia Pacific Regional Council, Standing Director & Deputy Secretary, Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), Commissioner of CSCO's tumor biomarkers Committee, Board Member of Oncology Society Chinese Medical Association, and Board Member of Anticancer Association in China. He also served on the International Affairs Committee (IAC) of American Clinical Oncology Society (2008-2011) and MCMC Working Group (2008-2016). He currently serves on multiple editorial boards and committees of leading journals in the oncology field, including Associate Editor of Journal of Thoracic Oncology, Associate Editor of Lung Cancer and Editorial Board Member of the Oncologist.

Professor Lu has received numerous awards and honors including First Prize of Science and Technology Award of China Anti-cancer Association, First Prize of Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Award and First Prize of Shanghai Scientific and Technology Progress.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com

For business development or media inquiries, please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

