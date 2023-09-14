NICKELODEON'S DORA THE EXPLORER MAKES ANIMATED THEATRICAL DEBUT IN ALL-NEW SHORT FILM, DORA AND THE FANTASTICAL CREATURES, EXCLUSIVELY IN THEATRES, BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Original Theatrical Short Pairs with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, Heralding Beloved Latina Heroine's Spring 2024 Return in the All-New Dora Series on Paramount+

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon's beloved Latina heroine Dora is making her big screen debut with the launch of the all-new animated short film, Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, exclusively in theatres beginning Friday, Sept. 29. Movie fans of all ages around the world seeing PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (from Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures), will experience the original theatrical short that heralds her return in Dora, an all-new CG-animated preschool series set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in spring 2024 in the U.S. Internationally, Dora will stream day-and-date on Paramount+ and air on Nickelodeon channels in all markets where available.

In Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, Dora (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Spence) embark on an incredible adventure to the land of alebrijes, the most magical and colorful creatures in the rainforest. There, they must band together against Swiper (Marc Weiner) to save the beloved alebrijes and their Copal Tree Celebration. The short film also features: Anairis Quiñones as Luna Arcoiris; Danny Burstein as Sol; and Kate del Castillo as Ale. Following the debut of Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, additional Dora content will also be available across Nickelodeon platforms, Paramount+ and Noggin.

Dora and the Fantastical Creatures is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif. William Mata is directing from a screenplay by Alejandro Bien-Willner and a story by Bien-Willner and Sean Gill. Production is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Global Animated Series, Nickelodeon. Miriam Ritchie and Marielle Kaar serve as Nickelodeon's Executives in Charge of Production for the short. Dora the Explorer is created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

Joining the cast of Dora and the Fantastical Creatures in the new Dora series are additional voice actors, including: Anairis Quiñones as Map and The Fiesta Trio's armadillo; Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll, and The Fiesta Trio's frog and marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; and Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken.

