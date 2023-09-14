MDU Resources to Host Investor Day Nov. 21 at New York Stock Exchange

MDU Resources to Host Investor Day Nov. 21 at New York Stock Exchange

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will host an investor day on Nov. 21 at the New York Stock Exchange. The event also will be webcast.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

During the investor day, updates on operational strategy and financials will be presented by executive management, including:

David L. Goodin , president and CEO of MDU Resources.

Jason L. Vollmer , vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of MDU Resources.

Nicole A. Kivisto , president and CEO of subsidiaries Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, Intermountain Gas Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. Kivisto recently was named Goodin's successor, to be effective Jan. 6, 2024 .

Rob L. Johnson , president of subsidiary WBI Energy, Inc.

Jeffrey S. Thiede , president and CEO of subsidiary MDU Construction Services Group, Inc. MDU Resources announced on July 10, 2023 , that it intends to pursue a tax-advantaged separation of the construction services business.

Additional details about the investor day and webcast will be available on MDU Resources' website at www.mdu.com.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.