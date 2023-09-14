Inolex and U.K.'s Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association Join ICCS

Brings ICCS membership to 42 Global Members Since Organization's Launch in February 2023

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inolex, a sustainable ingredient designer for health, beauty, and wellness, and the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA), the UK trade association representing companies involved in making, supplying, and selling cosmetics and personal care products have become members of the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS). This marks a significant stride for both organizations in their dedication to promoting the use of animal-free testing methods for evaluating the safety of cosmetics and their components, both in terms of human health and environmental impact.

ICCS is a global initiative focused on the adoption of animal-free assessments of cosmetics, and their ingredients for human health and environmental safety. Headquartered in New York, the ICCS brings together scientists and industry experts to drive greater global awareness and confidence in animal-free science assessments. ICCS membership encompasses a diverse range of stakeholders, including cosmetic and chemical trade and research associations, non-governmental organizations, and cosmetic product and ingredient manufacturers.

Erin Hill, ICCS President and CEO, expressed the significance of this development, "The inclusion of Inolex and CTPA as members is another important step towards driving greater global awareness in animal-free science. With these two notable organizations we will continue to build on our progress for the accelerated uptake of non-animal methodologies."

Inolex and CTPA are among an array of renowned international corporations and organizations including global beauty companies and animal protection groups that stand with the ICCS mission of applying animal-free test methods to ensure cosmetic safety.

"We are pleased to partner with ICCS on their mission and science-backed approach to eliminate animal testing in beauty and personal care. Together with like-minded organizations, we can move the industry in a forward direction to make responsible alternatives for assessing ingredient and consumer product safety the norm," said Katie Sminkey, Product Stewardship Manager at Inolex.

Inolex is a global company that designs ingredients for the personal care and cosmetics industries. With sustainability central to all it does, Inolex is shaping the beauty and personal care industry with technology rooted in green chemistry. Inolex is committed to animal welfare and does not sell animal-products or animal byproduct-derived products. Inolex also does not test their products on animals. Since 2018, the Inolex portfolio is 100% vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

"I am delighted that CTPA has become a member of ICCS. CTPA is proud to champion the use of non-animal test methods to ensure chemical safety. Being able to do this at a global level in partnership with the key stakeholders at ICCS is so important and exciting," said Dr. Emma Meredith, Director-General of CTPA.

CTPA is the UK association representing all types of companies involved in making, supplying, and selling cosmetics and personal care products and suppliers to the industry. CTPA is the voice of the UK cosmetics industry and its essential contribution to health, hygiene, and wellbeing. CTPA has proven its commitment to advancing animal-free safety assessments by teaming with experts to increase education and awareness of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and Next Generation Risk Assessment (NGRA).

ICCS continues to work with all stakeholders across the world to accelerate the transition to global use and acceptance of animal-free science for human safety and environmental assessment.

About ICCS

The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) is a global initiative focused on advancing the adoption of animal-free safety assessment approaches for cosmetics, personal care products and their ingredients. ICCS brings together scientists and experts from cosmetics manufacturers and suppliers, industry associations, and animal protection organizations to drive greater global awareness to accelerate widespread use of animal-free science through research, education, and regulatory engagement. www.iccs-cosmetics.org

About Inolex

Inolex is a fiercely independent company that designs sustainable ingredients for health, beauty, and wellness. We don't swim with the current; we create it. We envision and realize solutions to advance the needs of our customers. We challenge ourselves and the industry to think differently. Honoring nature, we design emerging technologies that ensure the safe and optimum performance of leading brands in more than 85 countries. Our designers are guided by the Principles of Green Chemistry, to invent the future of sustainable ingredient platforms. By balancing conscious science with nature and artistry, our imaginative approaches become the building blocks for exceptional products that care for people and our planet. We are Inolex. Thinkers, Designers, Creators, and Rebels. www.inolex.com

About CTPA

CTPA's membership, from multi-nationals to SMEs, represents over 85% of the UK market by retail sales value. We promote best practice and advise companies about the strict legal framework for cosmetics. The Association represents industry views to the UK Government and external stakeholders and also provides information to the media on issues relating to the safety of cosmetic products. When the UK left the European Union, CTPA engaged immediately with the UK Government to ensure the rigorous bans on the testing of cosmetic products and their ingredients on animals remained under the new UK regulatory framework for cosmetics and CTPA continues to promote regulatory acceptance of animal-free test methods for any chemicals that could be used in cosmetics. www.ctpa.org.uk

