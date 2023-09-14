Dizzion and Frame Platform Both Positioned in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leader in Managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions, and Frame Platform (Frame), the pioneer in cloud-native, multi-cloud, and browser-first DaaS, are delighted to announce our recognition in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service. Dizzion acquired Frame on May 30, 2023 and both Dizzion and Frame Platform are recognized in the report.

Both Dizzion and Frame have been recognized in the Niche Players quadrant, which we believe is a testament to our evolving contributions and innovation in the DaaS space as well as our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

The synergy between Dizzion and Frame opens new and exciting possibilities for customers. Frame's browser-first approach, multi-cloud support, robust automation, and advanced remoting protocol coupled with Dizzion's comprehensive management, analytics, and compliance capabilities, uniquely position the merged company to reshape the DaaS market, providing unparalleled options and value to customers.

"We are pleased to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service," said Steve Prather, CEO of Dizzion. "Our merger with Frame has propelled us to a new level of customer-centricity. We believe this recognition reaffirms our vision of making digital workspaces simple and accessible for all customers."

With Frame's end-to-end DaaS technology stack complementing Dizzion's services and compliance capabilities, the company is poised for rapid growth and industry leadership. "Frame's dedication to delivering a world-class user experience, unmatched deployment flexibility, and effortless self-service align seamlessly with Dizzion's vision," said Nikola Bozinovic, Dizzion's Chief Strategy Officer and former CEO of Frame. "Together, we are uniquely equipped to drive change."

This combination of Dizzion and Frame symbolizes a turning point in the DaaS landscape, promising true simplicity, elevated user experiences, and a new era of innovation for the digital workspace.

About Dizzion

Dizzion is a leading provider of Managed DaaS solutions. With a passion for delivering the ultimate end user experience, Dizzion ensures that all customers' users are productive, secure, and engaged. Dizzion's Managed DaaS platform offers industry-leading SLAs and compliance and is backed by best-in-class support. To learn more, visit dizzion.com.

About Frame

Frame, now a part of Dizzion, is renowned for its browser-first, multi-cloud, and next generation remoting capabilities. Simple, fast, flexible, and evergreen, Frame empowers organizations of all sizes to harness the full potential of the cloud for their desktop workloads. To learn more, visit fra.me.

