NJASAP TO HOST WALL STREET INFORMATIONAL PICKET ON THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Urging NetJets executives to reverse the company’s sad decline from carrier destination to industry steppingstone, NJASAP members picketed outside Signature Flight support in Bedford, Massachusetts as part of the 2023 Coast-to-Coast Informational Picket on Aug. 31, 2023. The largest multi-city picket in the Union’s history, more than 500 members and their families participated in 10 cities across the country.(PRNewswire)

WHO

The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,100-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) subsidiary.

 

WHAT

Informational picketing by NetJets pilots and their families outside the New York Stock Exchange

 

WHERE

The New York Stock Exchange

20 Broad St., New York, NY

 

WHEN

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 1330ET to 1730ET

 

 WHY

Despite the sustained pilot labor crisis, NetJets executives have not taken meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's status as the global leader in private air transportation at risk.

 


 •

Indeed, as the pilot shortage tightens its grip on the marketplace, NetJets' competitive position continues to diminish: In a recent survey, 72% of pilots in their first year of service with NetJets do not view the Fractional as a career destination carrier.

 


 •

NetJets pilots will earn, on average, 60% of what their peers at some low-cost carriers will earn across a 30-year career. At a time when carriers are aggressively competing for and recruiting pilot talent, what will compel the best aviators to choose NetJets that refuses to make appropriate competitive adjustments?

 


 •

Rather than compete for talent, NetJets has opted to avert a hiring crisis by lowering minimum flight time standards. Unsurprisingly, new hire pilot experience at NetJets has plummeted 77% since 2018 – a shift NJASAP attributes to the brand's decision to downplay the sustained pilot labor crisis.

 


 •

NJASAP views this head-in-the-sand stance as unfathomable – especially when we stand ready to partner with management to recapture NetJets' former cache, benefiting all Berkshire Hathaway stakeholders.

 


 •

NJASAP members are picketing to inform the public of the ongoing labor dispute and their concerns with NetJets' training deficiencies as well as to show the NetJets Executive Management Team that the pilots support their Union's efforts.

 

CONTACT

NJASAP 

NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux

(404) 398-3926

pleroux@njasap.com

GenuineQS.com

Since February 2023, NJASAP members have participated in 13 informational pickets plus several small-format pickets across the U.S. to decry the Fractional's continued refusal to compete for top talent as the pilot labor crisis continues. On Aug. 31, 2023, more than 90 NetJets pilots and their families picketed outside NetJets’ corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the Union’s 2023 Coast-to-Coast Informational Picket coinciding with the Labor Day holiday.(PRNewswire)
SOURCE NJASAP

