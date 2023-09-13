MSRcosmos Ranks No. 1,657 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

For the Second Time, MSRcosmos Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1657 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 338 Percent

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed that MSRcosmos, a dynamic information technology service provider with a strong emphasis on digital transformation, has secured the 1657th position on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Accelerated growth momentum continues for MSRcosmos

"Being honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the consecutive time is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence. This achievement echoes our continued dedication to delivering value to our clients and embracing opportunities for growth. We remain committed to shaping a brighter future." – Devi Kondapi – CEO & Co-Founder, MSRcosmos

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

MSRcosmos has experienced an impressive trajectory of growth, positioning itself as a prominent Digital transformation player in the industry. The commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and a forward-looking approach has been instrumental in driving success at MSRcosmos. From embracing emerging technologies like Generative AI, Cloud, Data, Intelligent Automation, and more, to fostering a culture of collaboration, MSRcosmos has consistently evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients.

About MSRcosmos

At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data & AI, Enterprise Applications, Application Modernization, and Intelligent Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.

