Hunt Scanlon Media to Host Private Equity and Venture Capital Recruiting Conference

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of private equity and venture capital leaders, chief talent officers and executive recruiters to its 'Optimizing Talent for Growth' summit at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco on October 18, 2023.

Hunt Scanlon Media (PRNewswire)

PE and VC firms face unique challenges in attracting top talent through periods of innovation, growth and disruption.

"Private equity and venture capital firms face unique challenges in attracting top professionals to lead their portfolio companies through periods of innovation and growth," said Christopher W. Hunt, president of the media concern.

Hunt Scanlon's 'Private Equity and Venture Capital Recruiting Summit' series explores the pivotal role of human capital in driving success and growth during disruptive times. This latest installment examines cutting-edge approaches to identify, acquire, and nurture transformational talent.

Hunt Scanlon is drawing on the expertise of 17 private equity and venture capital leaders from a diverse group of companies, including GV (Google Ventures), Vista Equity Partners, General Catalyst, New Enterprise Associates, FFL Partners, Gryphon Investors, Generate Capital, Oaktree Capital Partners, Mainsail Partners, and Genstar Capital, among many others.

Conference Highlights:

Leveraging Executive Talent Networks for Growth





Addressing the Leadership Gap: Succession Strategies for Future-Proofing Organizations





The Future of Private Equity Talent: Skills and Roles in a Digital Age





The Power of Enhanced Interview Techniques in Today's Talent Landscape





Human Capital Diligence: The Key Success Factor in Deals





The Talent Challenges of Moving In and Out of Growth Cycles

To purchase a ticket to the event or to claim a last-minute sponsorship, visit PE/VC Conference San Francisco October 2023 - Hunt Scanlon Media or contact Erik Boender at erik@huntscanlon.com

About Hunt Scanlon Media

Hunt Scanlon Media has been informing the senior talent management sector for over 34 years. Our global news and market intelligence data comes in many forms, including daily newswires, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings, global executive leadership conferences, and social media alerts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media