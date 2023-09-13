Canopy Growth Announces Fall 2023 Investor Conference and Event Participation

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced planned participation at investor conferences and events in September.

Representatives of the Company will be presenting or in attendance at the following events:

ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 20, 2023: CEO David Klein will participate in a fireside chat titled "Unleashing the Power of Brands in the US and Canada". Mr. Klein and Canopy Growth CFO Judy Hong will also participate in investor meetings on site.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 27 - 28, 2023: As the Company continues to advance its Canopy USA strategy, CEO David Klein will participate on a panel discussion titled "Market Analysis: Assessing the Right Time to Move into the U.S." on September 27. Mr Klein and CFO Judy Hong will also meet with investors, capital markets professionals and fellow industry participants while attending the event.

Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2023: CEO David Klein and CFO Judy Hong will participate in the conference and attend investor meetings.

The Company plans to disclose additional investor conference participation for the remainder of the fall in due course.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

