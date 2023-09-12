Comedian Kenan Thompson Returns in New Autotrader Campaign: If You See a Car, Find It on Autotrader

National Multi-Media Campaign Shows How Easy It Is to Find, Buy Any Car via Autotrader

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian and entertainer Kenan Thompson stars in a new multi-media campaign released today by Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company. Inclusive of video, digital and social creative, the new campaign, "If You See a Car, Find It on Autotrader," from global marketing agency 72andSunny New York addresses a universal issue for today's car buyers: finding the car they want with pricing to fit their budget. The creative showcases Autotrader as the brand with the largest car inventory, enabling shoppers to easily find the new and used cars they see on TV, in movies, in their social feeds and in real life, all with pricing personalized to them.

In the 30-, 15- and six-second spots, Thompson appears in recognizable fictional and real-life settings alongside a variety of new and used vehicles. While bringing each scene to life with his big personality, Thompson reminds viewers that every car they see – and plenty more off screen – can be found on Autotrader. The campaign illustrates the ease and convenience that come with purchasing a car on Autotrader by showcasing tools that make it simple like My Wallet, a tool from Autotrader's sister company Kelley Blue Book, which allows buyers to customize their monthly payments based on their personalized information.

"Autotrader's ongoing collaboration with Kenan has been a tremendous success, leveraging his comedic talent and widespread genuine appeal to connect our brand with car buyers of all ages while also leaning into creative and platforms targeted at younger audiences," said Ken Kraft, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Cox Automotive. "Through high profile media placements and witty social media content, Kenan cleverly highlights the breadth of Autotrader's inventory and budgeting tools by reiterating that if they see a car, they can easily find and buy it on Autotrader."

In addition to the TV and digital spots, the campaign also features Thompson in a Q&A series on social media, where Autotrader aims to reach younger car buyers. Sitting behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, a place where many content creators film their social media posts, Thompson infuses his signature humor into answers for some of the most-asked car-buying questions. For example, in response to a question regarding how someone can buy a car online, he quips, "It's kind of like buying pants online, except you go to Autotrader.com and buy your car online." Thompson provides answers in his own style to other common car shopping questions, including how to deal with all the paperwork associated with buying a car and whether people should switch to an electric vehicle (EV).

"Consumer data shows our partnership with Kenan resonates with car shoppers, not only in recall and sentiment, but also in driving increased awareness and traffic to Autotrader among new audiences," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing at Cox Automotive. "Autotrader continues to foster exceptional brand engagement fueled in part by Kenan's charisma along with our commitment to helping shoppers easily find and buy the car they want."

This is Autotrader's second campaign fronted by the iconic entertainer, an extension of the brand creative and partnership that launched between Autotrader and Thompson in 2021. The previous campaign, "Only One Reason," also by 72andSunny New York, featured Kenan buying a car from home with Autotrader.

"Cars are literally everywhere - your favorite TV shows, movies, anytime you open your TikTok feed. Yet with ongoing vehicle shortages the options seem limited these days," said Geno Burmester, creative director at 72andSunny. "We wanted to lean into this tension and highlight Autotrader's massive inventory of new and used cars. Because no matter where you look - if you see a car, you can find it on Autotrader. And of course, we were delighted to get the incredible Kenan Thompson back in the driver's seat, and bring attention to this idea in a way only he can. And we were also fortunate to work with Jim Jenkins as the director, who is a master of comedy and elevated the work every step of the way."

Autotrader will also partner with social media influencers through the end of the year to reinforce their massive inventory while complementing the campaign thematic. Influencers will share real stories about a car they saw and wanted and show how they found it on Autotrader. One influencer, Charlize Glass, even appears in one of the 15-second My Wallet commercials dancing alongside Kenan Thompson. Influencers featured in the campaign were recruited from the wider influencer world ensuring the campaign reaches a broader range of audiences and social communities.

The campaign will begin running in the United States from September 12 across television, streaming, digital, social and audio. The ads were directed by Jim Jenkins through O Positive, with director of photography Trent Opaloch. For more information, visit https://www.autotrader.com/seeitfindit.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who creates possibilities and growth for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy, disruptive creativity, and is driven to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row and is a two-time "Agency of the Year" winner for Advertising Age and Adweek. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com and on Instagram: @72andSunny_

Creative Credits

AUTOTRADER

Advertiser/Brand: Autotrader Creative Agency: 72andSunny New York Photographer: Emily Shur, Giant Artists Director/Production Co: Jim Jenkins, O Positive Producer: Marc Grill, O Positive Editor: Arcade Post Production/VFX: Artjail Sound Design: Lime Studios Director of Photography: Trent Opaloch Media Planning/Buying: Hearts & Science

Comedian and entertainer Kenan Thompson stars in a new multi-media campaign released today by Autotrader. Inclusive of video, digital and social creative, the new campaign, “If You See a Car, Find It on Autotrader,” from global marketing agency 72andSunny New York addresses a universal issue for today’s car buyers: finding the car they want with pricing to fit their budget. (PRNewswire)

Autotrader Logo (PRNewsFoto/AutoTrader) (PRNewsfoto/Autotrader) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autotrader