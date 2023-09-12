Aflac is the first insurance carrier approved to provide voluntary paid family leave insurance in Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., is the first private insurance company approved to offer paid family leave insurance in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company recently filed for and received approval through Virginia's new Voluntary Paid Family Leave initiative. In April 2022, Virginia became one of the first states to enact a law enabling Virginia employers to purchase Paid Family Leave insurance for their employees from private insurance providers.

Under a voluntary paid family leave policy, workers can take time off for qualifying reasons, including but not limited to the birth or adoption of a child, foster care placement, to care for a family member with a serious health condition or for circumstances arising out of family members who are or will be on military active duty.

"Aflac is proud to be the first carrier approved to provide family leave insurance in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as part of their new voluntary Paid Family Leave insurance program. We are committed to providing best in class products and services in Virginia for those who select Aflac as their paid family leave benefits provider," said Aflac Senior Vice President, Group Life, Absence and Disability Solutions, Scott A. Beeman.

Paid leave enables workers to receive income protection, which can improve their economic security. It can lead to increased productivity and overall healthier well-being. Currently, eight states have adopted a voluntary paid leave program, while 14 states or jurisdictions have passed a form of mandatory paid disability and family leave for private industry workers.

Committed to paid leave, in 2021, Aflac was selected by the state of Connecticut to administer their mandatory paid family leave program. Aflac coverage will be available to employers having situs in Virginia who have purchased group insured short-term disability with our Group Life Absence and Disability Solution beginning in Q4 2023. Find out more about Aflac's paid family leave coverage here.

