Visgenx Presents Poster at the Cell and Gene Therapy: Advancing Next Generation Therapies, West Coast Symposium

Poster presentation covered the Company's platform on synthetic AAV genomes for gene delivery

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the Company presented a poster on its synthetic AAV platform at the Cell and Gene Therapy: Advancing Next Generation Therapies, West Coast Symposium on September 7th in Brisbane, California.

"Our synthetic genome platform has the potential for durable transgene expression without payload limitations…."

"We were excited to have been selected to present on our synthetic AAV genome platform along with other innovative technologies," stated Christopher Chavez, Ph.D., VP of Research & Development at Visgenx. "Our synthetic genome platform has the potential for durable transgene expression without payload limitations and with limited immunogenicity. We believe this has substantial promise in the broad area of non-viral gene delivery to address immunological concerns, large payload size, etc., while also having utility in gene editing and gene modulation."

The Poster can be found on the Company's website at www.visgenx.com under the "News" page.

ABOUT VISGENX, INC.

Visgenx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-based therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. Visgenx' initial product is VGX-0111, a gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Close to 200 million people suffer from dry AMD globally; it is a leading cause of blindness. VGX-0111 is based on the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of lipids necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELVOL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD. For more information on Visgenx, visit www.visgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for Dry AMD as well as our synthetic genome platform. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating Dry AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

