CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance Announces Fourth Annual CREFC Scholars Recipients

CREFC, NYU program aims to build diversity in commercial real estate finance industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023-2024 CREFC Scholars were announced today by the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) and the Schack Institute of Real Estate at The NYU School of Professional Studies. This year's CREFC Scholars recipients include Elvis Amin and Michael G. Daniels, two incoming graduate students to the full-time, one-year Master of Science in Real Estate program, and Mohammed Wara and Mohine Molena, two senior undergraduate students.

CRE Finance Council Logo (PRNewswire)

The CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute Endowment Committee based its decisions on a variety of factors, including academic excellence, leadership potential, a career focus on commercial real estate finance, and a demonstrated commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry.

In addition to receiving a merit scholarship, our Scholars are granted complimentary CREFC Academic membership with access to our Resource Center and Career Center, as well as all CREFC programming. Scholarship recipients may apply for our Mentorship program that pairs students with industry mentors. In addition, recipients have access to internship opportunities and are invited to attend CREFC's major conferences.

"We want to welcome this year's CREFC Scholars and celebrate their achievements and interest in commercial real estate finance," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director at CREFC. "Now in its fourth year, the program has been successful in providing professional development, mentorship, and educational opportunities in the commercial real estate finance markets. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Schack Institute to help foster the next generation of professionals who bring diversity and fresh ideas that help drive innovation in commercial real estate finance."

The CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute was launched in 2020 and serves as a hub for industry collaboration on research initiatives, novel programming, and student engagement. The venture is supported by an endowment gift to NYU from CREFC.

In addition to student scholarships, CREFC's gift allows for an industry-leading certificate program for CREFC members, a CREFC-focused class each semester available to all CREFC members, and a Fellowship program, with two CREFC members chosen as fellows bi-annually.

For more information about the CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute, visit: CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance

For a look at previous recipients of the CREFC Scholars program, visit: CREFC Scholars.

2023-2024 CREFC Graduate Scholars

Elvis Amin

Elvis Amin is pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate. Prior to attending NYU, Elvis graduated from The David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Elvis' experience ranges from working as a summer intern at Goldman Sachs Asset Management to working as a Finance Associate with Ivory Innovations and a finance/design internship with Modal Living. At Ivory Innovations Elvis was involved with research for startups looking to support housing affordability, finance, and policy. At Modal Living he helped conduct research on Los Angeles and San Diego County zoning and construction laws to facilitate the construction of accessory development units. Elvis, whose family came to the U.S. as refugees from South Sudan, is passionate about real estate finance, investment, and management. He wants to help support minority communities and is looking to promote diversity, equity, sustainability, and inclusion in the real estate industry.

Michael G. Daniels

Michael G. Daniels is pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate. A graduate of Villanova University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate, Michael was active in the Daniel M. DiLella Center for Real Estate, serving as a fund manager for the DAN-TOM Student Managed Fund and serving on the executive board for the Real Estate Society. Michael's experience includes tenure as a commercial real estate associate for Wells Fargo where he worked with the firm's underwriting and portfolio management businesses and a summer as an analyst with Deutsche Bank's structured solutions and asset backed securities groups. As an analyst intern at Apex Realty Advisory, Michael assisted with office, multifamily, industrial, and special-use property appraisals. Michael is drawn to real estate for its quantitative analysis – metrics on costs and returns – as well as its qualitative characteristics such as architecture and aesthetics. Michael credits the faculty and staff at Villanova for turning his interest in real estate into a passion. Michael hopes the CREFC Scholars program will provide him with access to research, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Having advocated for various DEI initiatives in both academic and professional settings, he is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion in the industry.

2023-2024 Undergraduate Scholars

Mohammed Wara

Mohammed Wara is a junior at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate where he majors in real estate. Mohammed is a member of the undergraduate Real Estate Club and Stern Real Estate Group. He is a Dean's Scholar and worked with team members at Daisy Property Management on tenant and condominium budgets to help pay for his tuition expenses. The son of immigrants from Afghanistan who grew up in Queens, Mohammed enjoys participating in events put on by the Real Estate Club because it has enabled him to visit different properties and learn more about commercial real estate. He has enjoyed networking opportunities at the Real Estate Club where he helped a multifamily developer and manager find and hire a designer to help with online marketing efforts.

Mohine Molena

Mohine Molena is a senior at NYU School of Professional Studies where her major is real estate, and her minor is in Urban Architecture. Mohine, a member of the Class Activities Board who is also on the Dean's List, plans to graduate in May 2024. A fellowship program with Annaly Capital Management, Inc. in 2022 offered Mohine the opportunity to learn about fixed income markets, notably mortgage-backed securities and the to-be-announced, or TBA, market. That same year, a fellowship with Keller Williams Realty, Inc. allowed Mohine the opportunity to learn about real estate negotiations, identifying value propositions and closing transactions. Mohine has an interest in capital markets and is fascinated with understanding the drivers of fluctuations in supply and demand in real estate. She is thrilled by the CREFC Scholars program because of the support it offers to underrepresented communities, its novel programming and research initiatives.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRE Finance Council