Chicago Jury Awards $40 Million in Mesothelioma Case Against John Crane, Inc.

SAN PEDRO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worthington & Caron Law Firm is pleased to report that on August 30, 2023, a Cook County, Illinois jury returned a $40.75 million verdict in favor of our clients, the family of Bruce Torgerson, deceased, against John Crane, Inc. (Circuit Court of Cook County Court Case Number 2019L012850).

The verdict, one of the largest awarded by a Chicago jury in an asbestos injury case, comes nearly five years after Bruce Torgerson first experienced symptoms from what was soon determined to be mesothelioma—the "signature" cancer caused by asbestos.

At the time of his diagnosis, Mr. Torgerson was a 77-year-old retired engineer who was enjoying a well-earned retirement living with his wife Annette in idyllic Morro Bay, California. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, Mr. Torgerson worked over 40 years as a laborer, engineer, and salesperson in the oil refining and industrial machinery fields.

Prior to his passing in December 2019. Mr. Torgerson testified that throughout much of his career, he was exposed to dust from asbestos-containing gaskets and packing made by John Crane.

Through procedural maneuvering on the part of John Crane, Mr. Torgerson's family was forced to litigate its claims against John Crane in Chicago, where John Crane is headquartered. After years of delay, the case finally proceeded to trial in August of this year.

Lead trial counsel, Scott Frost, of the Frost Law Firm also based in San Pedro, California, masterfully presented evidence of John Crane's liability along with heartbreaking evidence of Mr. Torgeson's rapid demise at a time when his wife Annete was suffering from the effects of early on-set Alzheimer's.

On August 30, after a short deliberation, the jury returned a verdict of $40.75 million in favor of the Torgerson family.

"Words can't express how thankful we are for the jury's thoughtful analysis of the evidence in this case and the justice they have brought to the Torgerson family," said John Caron of Worthington & Caron. "I'm also extremely proud of the tenacious and compassionate prosecution of the trial by Scott Frost and his team."

The verdict included $30 million for Mr. Torgerson's loss of life and suffering and over $10 million in damages for his widow Annete and his children.

