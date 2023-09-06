BIG Kindness Challenge Poised to Brighten Your World

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -



The BIG Idea

"Imagine everybody in your own world acting with intentional kindness for over a week! How mind-blowingly wonderful would that be?!" exclaims Joe Pizzella, host of "Be Insanely Great" on YouTube. The BIG Kindness Challenge is an invitation to every human being: think, feel, and act from your heart for ten days, giving and receiving good energy.



Event Timing

The challenge begins on 9/11 and concludes on 9/21, the International Day of Peace. "The beautiful timing... simply just feels right," says Pizzella, emphasizing the organic alignment with a global focus on heartwarming goodness and peace.



How to Participate

"Some of us may find it awkward or challenging to be outwardly kind, but a genuine smile is a super-easy place to start," suggests Pizzella. "An innately unifying quality within all of us seems to activate when we experience someone smiling at us, as it's heartwarmingly easy and natural to smile back." To join, simply:

Think, feel, and act from your heart – spreading kindness, understanding, and positivity.

Willingly give, share, and graciously receive good energy – appreciating the feeling in your heart.

Engage on social media using #BIGKindness – sharing the Love!

BIG Potential Impact

"Where you put your attention is where you put your energy," notes Dr. Joe Dispenza. Pizzella adds, " So if that's true, then what if a large population focused on kindness at the same time? Worst-case scenario, we're all a bit kinder. Best case, you brighten your world!"



About Joe Pizzella

Florida-born Joe Pizzella left the corporate realm to journey a path of self-realization. Through "Be Insanely Great," he joyously shares insights to simplify life's challenges. With the BIG Kindness Challenge, he's inspiring a global embrace of kindness.



Join the Movement

Engage with the BIG Kindness Challenge on YouTube and spread the word. As Pizzella says, "Tell your friends, inspire your family, joyously share the radiant possibilities – let's do this together and discover the boundless potential of kindness!"

