Precision Optical Transceivers Announces Rebrand to Precision Optical Technologies

The company's rebrand reflects its continued global growth and product expansion to end-to-end optical networking solutions.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT , a global optical system engineering and integration company, has announced its strategic decision to rebrand to Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. The name change comes as the company evolves its services and solutions to reach beyond optical transceivers, encompassing a full suite of optical networking solutions and network design services. The rebrand is a major milestone in the company's growth trajectory, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of the high-quality, custom-engineered solutions required for today's networks. To mark the beginning of this new chapter, the company has unveiled a new corporate logo and upgraded its website collateral to showcase its extended product offerings.

The global optical communication and network market will see extreme growth, with its expected market size to reach beyond USD 48.74 Billion by 2032, as reported by Spherical Insights . Precision OT and its rebrand positively position the company to be able to supply end-to-end solutions for some of the biggest challenges network operators can encounter.

"Since 2011, Precision OT has been committed to providing our customers with the best products and services to deploy effective and efficient network architectures. said David Halladay, President & CEO of Precision OT . "We've seen tremendous growth since our inception, which has been inspired and fostered by the enthusiastic requests for new products from our valued customers. This has led to our transformation from optical transceivers to a full suite of optical networking solutions and systems integration services. The rebrand is a true reflection of our expertise and dedication to continue driving innovation for current and future customers and the industry at large."

Committed to its continued growth, earlier this year, the company announced its Distributor Alliance Program , which was created in an effort to expand global distribution efforts further.

Precision OT will be onsite at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, held October 16-19 in Denver, Colorado, to showcase their full range of optical networking services and solutions following their rebrand. Visit Booth #565 to meet with the team onsite, or pre-book a meeting here: https://info.precisionot.com/l/775873/2023-07-20/2sc6k3f

To learn more about Precision OT, visit the company's website at www.precisionot.com .

About Precision OT

Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com .

