Explainable-AI Image Recognition achieves precise 3D descriptions of objects for US Air Force, a major AI breakthrough

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer CognitiveExplainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAIor CXAI) software startup, has developed the "Describer" for making automatic and precise descriptions andmeasurements of complex 3D objects for US Air Force (USAF), which is a major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthrough. In addition, ZAC is using only a few training samples, and using much lower computing power (i.e., only an average laptop, with only CPU (with no GPU servers)), for both training and recognition, which is also another major AI breakthrough. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry (e.g., statistical algorithms, Neural Net, Deep CNN, ResNet, and GAN), which are not able to describe and measure 3D objects at all. In addition, the other algorithms in industry also require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers.

ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNet. The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle. (All values in the table are typical/ approximate.) (PRNewswire)

ZAC algorithms can describe and measure 3D objects from any viewpoint, for full "Explainability" of 3D objects.

"ZAC algorithms can describe and measure 3D objects from any viewpoint, for full Explainability of 3D objects," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "We will be using this tech for Medical Imaging, too," continued Dr. Bijan Tadayon.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer and a math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research, and a prolific entrepreneur and inventor, with multiple startups), Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Some other applications of ZAC tech are: autonomous vehicles, medical, e-commerce, ads, satellite/aerial, security, manufacturing, and smart homes/appliances.

